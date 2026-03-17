AACN Flagship City Chapter (Erie, PA)'s Silent Auction

$300 Gift Certificate good towards any services at iAesthetics Med Spa!





iAesthetic Medspa is a medical spa located in Erie, Pennsylvania, focused on science‑backed aesthetic care and “full‑circle self‑care.” The medspa combines medical expertise with modern cosmetic treatments to help clients look and feel their best through personalized, low‑downtime services.





The practice offers a range of non‑surgical aesthetic treatments, including injectables (such as Dysport and dermal fillers), laser services like CoolPeel, microneedling, advanced facials, skin rejuvenation technologies, and laser hair reduction. Care is overseen by medical professionals, with an emphasis on natural‑looking results, wellness, and confidence‑building aesthetic solutions tailored to individual goals.