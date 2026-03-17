AACN Flagship City Chapter (Erie, PA)'s Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Support Local! 4 vouchers good for any Otters game during the Regular Season (2026-27), 4 Seawolves Game Vouchers (Valid to any 2026 Regular Season home game) and 4 Erie Zoo ticket vouchers (Good through 11/30/2026) PLUS a $50 Gift Card to Board & Brush and local restaurant gift cards!
Starting bid
$300 Gift Certificate good towards any services at iAesthetics Med Spa!
iAesthetic Medspa is a medical spa located in Erie, Pennsylvania, focused on science‑backed aesthetic care and “full‑circle self‑care.” The medspa combines medical expertise with modern cosmetic treatments to help clients look and feel their best through personalized, low‑downtime services.
The practice offers a range of non‑surgical aesthetic treatments, including injectables (such as Dysport and dermal fillers), laser services like CoolPeel, microneedling, advanced facials, skin rejuvenation technologies, and laser hair reduction. Care is overseen by medical professionals, with an emphasis on natural‑looking results, wellness, and confidence‑building aesthetic solutions tailored to individual goals.
Starting bid
This one's for the Dog Lovers! Includes a $50 Lucky Dog Stay & Play Gift Card, $250 Gift Certificate for Animal Hospital of Waterford and extra treats and toys for (wo)man's best friends!
Starting bid
Overnight Getaway - Splash Lagoon Indoor Waterpark ($400 value)
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