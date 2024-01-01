The Wheelmen Display

Come and experience a unique tour at the Cape May Point Science Center. Not only will you explore the Science Center, but you will also be treated to a fascinating display by The Wheelmen, a group that showcases antique bicycles. This special event promises to combine science with history in an engaging and memorable way.





The Wheelmen Organization

- Preservation of Cycling Heritage: The Wheelmen's dedication to the restoration and riding of early cycles from before 1932 contributes to keeping alive the rich heritage of American cycling.

- Promoting Cycling in Modern Times: By encouraging the use of early cycles, The Wheelmen also inspire a love for cycling as a part of contemporary living, bridging the past with the present.

Community Engagement: The organization's non-profit status reflects a commitment to fostering a community of like-minded individuals passionate about cycling history and its integration into modern lifestyles.





Get ready for an eventful day from 10am to 2pm. For just $15, you'll gain access to the Science Center for a self-guided tour. Plus, you'll have entry to the courtyard where The Wheelmen will showcase their fascinating display. Join us as we delve into the details of this amazing opportunity!