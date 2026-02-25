AAF Fort Worth's Silent Auction Benefitting the GAP Fund

Hosted by
What could you create with 10 uninterrupted hours inside one of Fort Worth’s most inspiring creative spaces?
This exclusive silent auction package grants you a full day (10 hours) of studio time at BLANC Studios in Fort Worth, TX — a modern, light-filled creative haven designed to bring big ideas to life. Whether you’re a photographer ready to capture your next signature shoot, a filmmaker developing a passion project, a content creator elevating your brand, a musician crafting your next release, or an entrepreneur hosting a creative workshop — this space is your blank canvas.
With its clean aesthetic, versatile layout, and professional-grade atmosphere, BLANC Studios offers the perfect backdrop for:
• Editorial and branding photoshoots
• Podcast or video production
• Product launches and styled shoots
• Team strategy sessions or masterminds
• Artistic collaborations
• Creative workshops or intimate events
Donated by: BLANC Studios
Your AAF Fort Worth Board Members have picked out some of their favorite wines. And now they can be yours!
Must be 21+ to bid on the lot.
Donated by: Your 2025-2026 Board of Directors
Elevate your everyday look with stunning pieces from Nikki Smith Designs, a rising jewelry brand known for effortlessly chic, on-trend styles that make a statement without saying a word.
This curated selection features some of Nikki’s favorite designs. Whether layered or worn solo, these pieces add instant polish and confidence to any outfit.
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to jewelry that sparks compliments — all while supporting a meaningful cause. Because looking good feels even better when it does good.
Donated by: Nikki Smith Designs
Stay inspired, informed, and connected with a full year of AAF Fort Worth luncheon events.
This package grants you access to a year’s worth of engaging luncheons featuring industry leaders, bold thinkers, and creative professionals shaping advertising, marketing, and communications in North Texas. From fresh ideas and real-world insights to meaningful connections, these luncheons are where inspiration meets opportunity.
Perfect for creatives, marketers, strategists, students, and anyone who believes great ideas are better when shared over good food and great conversation.
Donated by: The AAF Fort Worth Board of Directors
This certificate entitles you to a fantastic Fort Worth Performing Arts package. You will receive two (2) tickets to 4 productions at theatres across Fort Worth, including:
• King James at Circle Theatre (March 5th-28th)
• Hairspray at Casa Manana (February 28th – March 8th)
• The Case for the Existence of God at Stage West Theatre (March 12th-29th)
• Did You Eat? at Amphibian Stage (March 25th – April 12th)
You can check out production dates and times on the respective theatre websites.
Donated by: Performing Ads Company
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to a peaceful spring morning on the ranch—complete with fluffy Highland cows, fresh coffee, and a professional photo experience you’ll treasure forever.
Package Includes:
What you’ll enjoy:
Donated by: Mini Moos & Crew Ranch
You and three friends are invited to experience an unforgettable night of true Texas country at the iconic Billy Bob’s Texas.
On Saturday, March 21st, enjoy four tickets to see Clint Black — one of country music’s most celebrated voices — live in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards. From chart-topping classics to fan favorites, this is your chance to sing along and make memories at the “World’s Largest Honky Tonk.”
Grab your boots, gather your crew, and get ready for a night of legendary Texas country music.
Donated by: What's Up Fort Worth
Want to inspire the next wave of creative and marketing talent?
Bid on this opportunity to serve as a featured speaker at the Spring Ad Crawl on March 26, addressing a group of 30+ college students eager to learn from real-world professionals. Share your career journey, insights, lessons learned, and advice with aspiring creatives as they begin shaping their own paths.
This is a chance to:
Perfect for leaders, creatives, entrepreneurs, and marketers who believe success is better when it’s shared.
Bid generously — your voice could be the one that sparks someone’s future.
Bring the flavors, charm, and artistry of Italy into your home! This curated collection of treasures was lovingly gathered from Venice, Rome, Sicily, and beyond — from artisan goods to flavors straight from Italy that carry the magic of Italian streets and markets. A perfect way to inspire your next Italian adventure, this lot is a passport to la dolce vita without leaving town.
Donated by: The Vick Family, The Prince Family
Add sparkle, style, and a story to your wrist! Susan Cook — a beloved AAF Fort Worth artisan — has handcrafted a stunning set of three unique bracelets, each one made with care and creativity. Perfect for layering, gifting, or keeping all to yourself, this set is a wearable reminder that great design comes from the heart. Bid now to take home these one-of-a-kind treasures!
Donated by: Susan Cook
These margaritas have been mistaken for Joe T's on more than one occasion. That would be a great endorsement all by itself, but imagine if Joe T's margaritas were sugar free... These margaritas ARE sugar-free (other than any sugar that may be in the tequila). Here's everything you need to make a few batches of the best margaritas you'll ever taste, along with the guide -- the recipe.
Must be 21+ to bid on this item.
Donated by: COOK | A Creative Consultancy
Get ready for laughs, strategy, and friendly competition! This lot brings the ultimate game night to your home, complete with popcorn and a curated selection of crowd-pleasing games: Stratego, A Little Wordy, Cards Against Humanity, and Joking Hazard.
Perfect for family, friends, or anyone who loves to mix snacks with strategy (and a little mischief), this package promises hours of fun, conversation, and unforgettable memories.
Donated by: The Prince Family
Step into confidence with this fabulous package from Salon Dexterity, one of Fort Worth’s go-to destinations for beautiful, healthy hair.
This lot includes a curated selection of professional salon products plus a gift certificate toward services — giving you (or someone lucky!) the chance to refresh, revive, and glow from root to tip. Whether you’re ready for a bold new look, a subtle refresh, or simply some well-deserved pampering, Salon Dexterity’s expert stylists will help you leave feeling polished and empowered.
Donated by: Salon Dexterity
Winning Silver just got even sweeter.
This exclusive auction lot, generously donated by AAF District 10, covers the Silver ADDY forwarding fee for one (1) entry — covering your expense to submit your work to the next level of competition.
Perfect for agencies, creatives, and marketers who are serious about competing at the next level.
Bid with confidence knowing you’re investing in your work, your recognition, and your chance to shine beyond the local stage.
Donated by: AAF District 10
