AAF Fort Worth's Silent Auction Benefitting the GAP Fund

What could you create with 10 uninterrupted hours inside one of Fort Worth’s most inspiring creative spaces?





This exclusive silent auction package grants you a full day (10 hours) of studio time at BLANC Studios in Fort Worth, TX — a modern, light-filled creative haven designed to bring big ideas to life. Whether you’re a photographer ready to capture your next signature shoot, a filmmaker developing a passion project, a content creator elevating your brand, a musician crafting your next release, or an entrepreneur hosting a creative workshop — this space is your blank canvas.





With its clean aesthetic, versatile layout, and professional-grade atmosphere, BLANC Studios offers the perfect backdrop for:

• Editorial and branding photoshoots

• Podcast or video production

• Product launches and styled shoots

• Team strategy sessions or masterminds

• Artistic collaborations

• Creative workshops or intimate events





Donated by: BLANC Studios