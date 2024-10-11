FOEM Silent Auction Continued!

This amazing 15,500 sq ft villa with 7 suites sleeps up to 14 guests. Located on top of a mountain with majestic views of Playa Hermosa, 4 volcanos and the Pacific
Ocean.
The villa amenities include formal dining room,
chef pantry, wine closet, game room with professional poker table, Galaga, Pacman arcade, grand great room with Atmos sound system with an 85" TV, elevator, covered outdoor kitchen and terrace, business center,
second floor coffee bar, swim up pool bar, in-pool loungers, 40-ft salt mineral infinity pool, third floor Sky Deck with party bar, covered outdoor yoga area and gym plus massage tables.
Blackout Dates: Thanksgiving, weeks prior and following Christmas, New Years, Easter. Holiday weekends have limited
availability.
EUROPE: Tuscan Countryside & Cuisine for 8
$6,750
Starting bid
• 7-night stay in a gorgeous 4 bedroom Villa* with private pool for up to 8 (Saturday to Saturday)
• Lunch at a winery with tastings (transportation not included, but can be arranged) on one day
• Cooking Class in your Villa followed by a delicious dinner on one evening
Blackout Dates: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s weeks. Other holiday weeks and weekends may be limited.
EUROPE: Escape to Spain or Portugal for 8
$9,225
Starting bid
• 7-night stay in an incredible 4-bedroom villa in Spain on the outskirts of Barcelona near the coast or north Portugal near the city of Porto for up to 8
• Winery tours and tastings for up to 8
• Traditional 3 course dinner prepared by a local chef in your private Villa for up to 8
Blackout Dates: July and August. All major holidays, special events and additional dates may apply.
EUROPE: Croatia, the beautiful homeland for 6
$9,750
Starting bid
●7-nights in a gorgeous 3-bedroom, 3-bath villa with sea view and private pool near the famous city of Dubrovnik
●2-hour Private Sunset Boat Tour along the Adriatic Coast
●3-hour Walking Tour of Dubrovnik Old Town
Blackout Dates: July and August (may be available for an additional charge). Other blackout dates are all major holidays, special events and additional dates may apply.
EUROPE: Making Memories in Mykonos for 6
$10,200
Starting bid
• 5-night stay in a luxury 3 bedroom / 3 bathroom villa with private pool for up to 6
• Wine tasting and lunch on a local organic farm for up to 6
Blackout Dates: July 10th – August 20th, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s weeks. Other holiday weeks and weekends may be limited.
ICELAND: Icelandic Nordic Adventure for 2
$7,150
Starting bid
- Northern Lights Super Jeep Tour for 2*
- Guided Reykjavik City Walk Tour for 2
-Blue Lagoon Experience for 2
- Golden Circle Small Group Day Tour for 2
- 5 night stay in a standard guest room (double
occupancy) at a Reykjavik hotel
*Northern Lights are visible mid-September through mid-April. If travel is taken outside of these dates, the Northern Lights Tour will
be substituted for a Whale Watching tour or similar.
Blackout Dates: Iceland Airwaves week, Secret Solstice week, and Sonar Reykjavik week. Additional blackout dates may apply.
Napa Caves and Cabernets for 2
$4,625
Starting bid
Jarvis Estate Tasting and Tour for 2
- B Cellars Vineyards and Winery Tour and Tasting with Food Pairings for 2
- Rutherford Hill Winery Cave Tour and Tasting for 2
- 6 consecutive hours of chauffeured luxury sedan service
- 3-night stay in a standard guest room at the
Cambria, Marriott, Hilton, Embassy or similar
accommodations
Blackout Dates:
Valentine’s Day, President’s Day, Mother’s Day, BottleRock, NASCAR at Sonoma Raceway, and weekend dates in September and October.
Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's weeks. Weekdays in Harvest Season (Sep/Oct) are extremely limited and may be subject to an
additional charge.
Napa Sip & Soar for 2
$5,400
Starting bid
- Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2 over Napa Valley with light breakfast and champagne toast
- Silver Oak Cellars Tour and Tasting for 2
Round Pond Estate Tasting with Food Pairings for 2
- Darioush Estate Portfolio Tasting for 2
- 6 consecutive hours of chauffeured luxury sedan service
- 3-night stay in a standard guest room at the Cambria, Marriott, Embassy or similar
Blackout Dates:
Valentine’s Day, President’s Day, Mother’s Day, BottleRock, NASCAR at Sonoma Raceway, and weekend dates in September and October. Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's weeks. Weekdays in Harvest Season (Sep/Oct) are
extremely limited and may be subject to an additional charge.
2025 Rose Bowl - College Football Playoff for 2
$5,675
Starting bid
● 2 corner mid-level tickets to the 2025 Quarterfinal Rose Bowl Game on January 1st
● 2 grandstand seating tickets to the 2025
Tournament of Roses Parade
● 3-night stay (standard guest room, double
occupancy) at the Westin Hotel or similar in the
Pasadena area
