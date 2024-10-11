Hosted by

ACOEP

About this event

FOEM Silent Auction Continued!

CENTRAL AMERICA: Costa Rica Dreams for 14 item
CENTRAL AMERICA: Costa Rica Dreams for 14
$21,875

Starting bid

This amazing 15,500 sq ft villa with 7 suites sleeps up to 14 guests. Located on top of a mountain with majestic views of Playa Hermosa, 4 volcanos and the Pacific Ocean. The villa amenities include formal dining room, chef pantry, wine closet, game room with professional poker table, Galaga, Pacman arcade, grand great room with Atmos sound system with an 85" TV, elevator, covered outdoor kitchen and terrace, business center, second floor coffee bar, swim up pool bar, in-pool loungers, 40-ft salt mineral infinity pool, third floor Sky Deck with party bar, covered outdoor yoga area and gym plus massage tables. Blackout Dates: Thanksgiving, weeks prior and following Christmas, New Years, Easter. Holiday weekends have limited availability.
EUROPE: Tuscan Countryside & Cuisine for 8 item
EUROPE: Tuscan Countryside & Cuisine for 8
$6,750

Starting bid

• 7-night stay in a gorgeous 4 bedroom Villa* with private pool for up to 8 (Saturday to Saturday) • Lunch at a winery with tastings (transportation not included, but can be arranged) on one day • Cooking Class in your Villa followed by a delicious dinner on one evening Blackout Dates: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s weeks. Other holiday weeks and weekends may be limited.
EUROPE: Escape to Spain or Portugal for 8 item
EUROPE: Escape to Spain or Portugal for 8
$9,225

Starting bid

• 7-night stay in an incredible 4-bedroom villa in Spain on the outskirts of Barcelona near the coast or north Portugal near the city of Porto for up to 8 • Winery tours and tastings for up to 8 • Traditional 3 course dinner prepared by a local chef in your private Villa for up to 8 Blackout Dates: July and August. All major holidays, special events and additional dates may apply.
EUROPE: Croatia, the beautiful homeland for 6 item
EUROPE: Croatia, the beautiful homeland for 6
$9,750

Starting bid

●7-nights in a gorgeous 3-bedroom, 3-bath villa with sea view and private pool near the famous city of Dubrovnik ●2-hour Private Sunset Boat Tour along the Adriatic Coast ●3-hour Walking Tour of Dubrovnik Old Town Blackout Dates: July and August (may be available for an additional charge). Other blackout dates are all major holidays, special events and additional dates may apply.
EUROPE: Making Memories in Mykonos for 6 item
EUROPE: Making Memories in Mykonos for 6
$10,200

Starting bid

• 5-night stay in a luxury 3 bedroom / 3 bathroom villa with private pool for up to 6 • Wine tasting and lunch on a local organic farm for up to 6 Blackout Dates: July 10th – August 20th, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s weeks. Other holiday weeks and weekends may be limited.
ICELAND: Icelandic Nordic Adventure for 2 item
ICELAND: Icelandic Nordic Adventure for 2
$7,150

Starting bid

- Northern Lights Super Jeep Tour for 2* - Guided Reykjavik City Walk Tour for 2 -Blue Lagoon Experience for 2 - Golden Circle Small Group Day Tour for 2 - 5 night stay in a standard guest room (double occupancy) at a Reykjavik hotel *Northern Lights are visible mid-September through mid-April. If travel is taken outside of these dates, the Northern Lights Tour will be substituted for a Whale Watching tour or similar. Blackout Dates: Iceland Airwaves week, Secret Solstice week, and Sonar Reykjavik week. Additional blackout dates may apply.
Napa Caves and Cabernets for 2 item
Napa Caves and Cabernets for 2
$4,625

Starting bid

Jarvis Estate Tasting and Tour for 2 - B Cellars Vineyards and Winery Tour and Tasting with Food Pairings for 2 - Rutherford Hill Winery Cave Tour and Tasting for 2 - 6 consecutive hours of chauffeured luxury sedan service - 3-night stay in a standard guest room at the Cambria, Marriott, Hilton, Embassy or similar accommodations Blackout Dates: Valentine’s Day, President’s Day, Mother’s Day, BottleRock, NASCAR at Sonoma Raceway, and weekend dates in September and October. Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's weeks. Weekdays in Harvest Season (Sep/Oct) are extremely limited and may be subject to an additional charge.
Napa Sip & Soar for 2 item
Napa Sip & Soar for 2
$5,400

Starting bid

- Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2 over Napa Valley with light breakfast and champagne toast - Silver Oak Cellars Tour and Tasting for 2 Round Pond Estate Tasting with Food Pairings for 2 - Darioush Estate Portfolio Tasting for 2 - 6 consecutive hours of chauffeured luxury sedan service - 3-night stay in a standard guest room at the Cambria, Marriott, Embassy or similar Blackout Dates: Valentine’s Day, President’s Day, Mother’s Day, BottleRock, NASCAR at Sonoma Raceway, and weekend dates in September and October. Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's weeks. Weekdays in Harvest Season (Sep/Oct) are extremely limited and may be subject to an additional charge.
2025 Rose Bowl - College Football Playoff for 2 item
2025 Rose Bowl - College Football Playoff for 2
$5,675

Starting bid

● 2 corner mid-level tickets to the 2025 Quarterfinal Rose Bowl Game on January 1st ● 2 grandstand seating tickets to the 2025 Tournament of Roses Parade ● 3-night stay (standard guest room, double occupancy) at the Westin Hotel or similar in the Pasadena area

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!