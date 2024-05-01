NBDA Black Maternal Health Week Raffle

Join us in celebrating Black Maternal Health Week with the National Black Doulas Association's exciting raffle event! As advocates for equitable and empowering birth experiences, we're thrilled to offer a unique opportunity: a chance to win a Birth Doula Training scholarship.





In recognition of the vital importance of supporting Black mothers and families during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum, we're committed to fostering a community of trained professionals who understand the specific needs and challenges faced by Black individuals in maternal health care. That's why we're offering this exclusive raffle prize—a scholarship for our comprehensive Birth Doula Training program.





Our Birth Doula Training equips participants with the knowledge, skills, and compassionate care techniques necessary to provide effective support to expectant mothers and their families. Through this training, you'll learn about prenatal care, labor and delivery support, postpartum assistance, breastfeeding support, cultural competency, advocacy, and more.





By entering our raffle, not only do you have the chance to win this invaluable educational opportunity, but you're also contributing to our mission of improving Black maternal health outcomes and ensuring that every birthing person receives the respectful, dignified, and culturally sensitive care they deserve.





MECHANICS:

1. Follow our social media account @nationalblackdoulas

2. Share this post to your story

3. Comment and tag 3 amazing doulas





Don't forget to register and add your Instagram username on the raffle form.



Winner (1) will be announced on May 1st 2024.





Don't miss your chance to win this life-changing scholarship and become a certified Birth Doula with the National Black Doulas Association. Enter our raffle today and join us in making a positive impact on Black maternal health!