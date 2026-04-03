AAK Healthcare Institute - Equipment Services

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Hoyer Lift Rental – Safe, Comfortable Patient Transfers
Our Hoyer lift rental service provides a reliable and secure solution for transferring individuals with limited mobility. Ideal for home care settings, this equipment ensures both patient comfort and caregiver safety during everyday movements such as bed-to-chair, chair-to-toilet, or repositioning.
Designed with ease of use in mind, the Hoyer lift features smooth hydraulic operation, durable construction, and adjustable support to accommodate a variety of body types and care needs. Its sturdy frame and locking wheels provide stability, while the sling system offers gentle, dignified handling for patients.
Features include:
Ideal for:
We offer flexible rental terms, prompt delivery, and setup assistance to ensure you or your loved one receives safe, dependable care from day one.
Hoyer Lift Rental – Safe, Comfortable Patient Transfers
Our Hoyer lift rental service provides a reliable and secure solution for transferring individuals with limited mobility. Ideal for home care settings, this equipment ensures both patient comfort and caregiver safety during everyday movements such as bed-to-chair, chair-to-toilet, or repositioning.
Designed with ease of use in mind, the Hoyer lift features smooth hydraulic operation, durable construction, and adjustable support to accommodate a variety of body types and care needs. Its sturdy frame and locking wheels provide stability, while the sling system offers gentle, dignified handling for patients.
Features include:
Ideal for:
We offer flexible rental terms, prompt delivery, and setup assistance to ensure you or your loved one receives safe, dependable care from day one.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!