AAK Healthcare Institute

Offered by

AAK Healthcare Institute

About this shop

AAK Healthcare Institute - Equipment Services

Hydraulic Hoyer - 1 Week Rental item
Hydraulic Hoyer - 1 Week Rental
$250

Hoyer Lift Rental – Safe, Comfortable Patient Transfers


Our Hoyer lift rental service provides a reliable and secure solution for transferring individuals with limited mobility. Ideal for home care settings, this equipment ensures both patient comfort and caregiver safety during everyday movements such as bed-to-chair, chair-to-toilet, or repositioning.


Designed with ease of use in mind, the Hoyer lift features smooth hydraulic operation, durable construction, and adjustable support to accommodate a variety of body types and care needs. Its sturdy frame and locking wheels provide stability, while the sling system offers gentle, dignified handling for patients.


Features include:

  • Manual lift options
  • Adjustable base for easy positioning
  • Comfortable, supportive sling system
  • Smooth rolling casters with safety locks
  • Weight capacity suitable for most adult patients

Ideal for:

  • Post-surgery recovery
  • Elderly care
  • Individuals with disabilities or limited mobility
  • Short-term or long-term home care needs

We offer flexible rental terms, prompt delivery, and setup assistance to ensure you or your loved one receives safe, dependable care from day one.

0
Hydraulic Hoyer - 2 Week Rental item
Hydraulic Hoyer - 2 Week Rental
$500

Hoyer Lift Rental – Safe, Comfortable Patient Transfers


Our Hoyer lift rental service provides a reliable and secure solution for transferring individuals with limited mobility. Ideal for home care settings, this equipment ensures both patient comfort and caregiver safety during everyday movements such as bed-to-chair, chair-to-toilet, or repositioning.


Designed with ease of use in mind, the Hoyer lift features smooth hydraulic operation, durable construction, and adjustable support to accommodate a variety of body types and care needs. Its sturdy frame and locking wheels provide stability, while the sling system offers gentle, dignified handling for patients.


Features include:

  • Manual lift options
  • Adjustable base for easy positioning
  • Comfortable, supportive sling system
  • Smooth rolling casters with safety locks
  • Weight capacity suitable for most adult patients

Ideal for:

  • Post-surgery recovery
  • Elderly care
  • Individuals with disabilities or limited mobility
  • Short-term or long-term home care needs

We offer flexible rental terms, prompt delivery, and setup assistance to ensure you or your loved one receives safe, dependable care from day one.

0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!