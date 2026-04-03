AAK Healthcare Institute - Equipment Services

Hoyer Lift Rental – Safe, Comfortable Patient Transfers





Our Hoyer lift rental service provides a reliable and secure solution for transferring individuals with limited mobility. Ideal for home care settings, this equipment ensures both patient comfort and caregiver safety during everyday movements such as bed-to-chair, chair-to-toilet, or repositioning.





Designed with ease of use in mind, the Hoyer lift features smooth hydraulic operation, durable construction, and adjustable support to accommodate a variety of body types and care needs. Its sturdy frame and locking wheels provide stability, while the sling system offers gentle, dignified handling for patients.





Features include:

Manual lift options

Adjustable base for easy positioning

Comfortable, supportive sling system

Smooth rolling casters with safety locks

Weight capacity suitable for most adult patients

Ideal for:

Post-surgery recovery

Elderly care

Individuals with disabilities or limited mobility

Short-term or long-term home care needs

We offer flexible rental terms, prompt delivery, and setup assistance to ensure you or your loved one receives safe, dependable care from day one.