AAK Healthcare Institute

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AAK Healthcare Institute

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AAK Healthcare Institute - Home Health Aid Services

1 Day - 24/7 Live-In Home Health Aide - item
1 Day - 24/7 Live-In Home Health Aide -
$150

Our 24/7 Live-In Home Health Aide provides continuous, compassionate care to clients in the comfort of their homes, ensuring safety, dignity, and overall well-being. Responsibilities include:

  • Personal Care Assistance: Support with bathing, grooming, dressing, toileting, and mobility to maintain hygiene and comfort.
  • Activities of Daily Living (ADLs): Assist with eating, transferring, ambulation, and positioning to promote independence and prevent injury.
  • Medication Reminders: Ensure clients take prescribed medications on schedule (non-clinical support only).
  • Meal Preparation & Nutrition: Plan and prepare balanced meals in accordance with dietary needs and restrictions.
  • Companionship & Emotional Support: Provide meaningful interaction, conversation, and engagement to reduce isolation and improve mental well-being.
  • Light Housekeeping: Maintain a clean and safe living environment, including laundry, dishwashing, and general tidying.
  • Monitoring & Reporting: Observe changes in physical or mental condition and report concerns to family members or supervising staff.
  • Mobility & Safety Support: Assist with fall prevention, safe transfers, and use of mobility aids.
  • Overnight Availability: Remain on-site to respond to client needs during nighttime hours while ensuring rest periods as permitted.
  • Care Coordination: Communicate effectively with family members, nurses, and care teams to ensure continuity of care.
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1 Day - Live-In Home Health Aide - Hoyer Certified item
1 Day - Live-In Home Health Aide - Hoyer Certified
$200

Our 24/7 Live-In Home Health Aide provides continuous, compassionate care to clients in the comfort of their homes, ensuring safety, dignity, and overall well-being. Our aides are trained and certified in the safe use of Hoyer lifts and other assistive devices, allowing for secure, dignified transfers and enhanced mobility support.


Responsibilities include:

Personal Care Assistance: Support with bathing, grooming, dressing, toileting, and mobility to maintain hygiene and comfort.

Activities of Daily Living (ADLs): Assist with eating, transferring, ambulation, and positioning to promote independence and prevent injury.

Medication Reminders: Ensure clients take prescribed medications on schedule (non-clinical support only).

Meal Preparation & Nutrition: Plan and prepare balanced meals in accordance with dietary needs and restrictions.

Companionship & Emotional Support: Provide meaningful interaction, conversation, and engagement to reduce isolation and improve mental well-being.

Light Housekeeping: Maintain a clean and safe living environment, including laundry, dishwashing, and general tidying.

Monitoring & Reporting: Observe changes in physical or mental condition and report concerns to family members or supervising staff.

Mobility & Safety Support: Assist with fall prevention, safe transfers, and proper use of mobility aids, including certified operation of Hoyer lifts and other specialized equipment.

Overnight Availability: Remain on-site to respond to client needs during nighttime hours while ensuring rest periods as permitted.

Care Coordination: Communicate effectively with family members, nurses, and care teams to ensure continuity of care.

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5 Days - 24/7 Live-In Home Health Aide item
5 Days - 24/7 Live-In Home Health Aide
$750

Our 24/7 Live-In Home Health Aide provides continuous, compassionate care to clients in the comfort of their homes, ensuring safety, dignity, and overall well-being. Responsibilities include:

  • Personal Care Assistance: Support with bathing, grooming, dressing, toileting, and mobility to maintain hygiene and comfort.
  • Activities of Daily Living (ADLs): Assist with eating, transferring, ambulation, and positioning to promote independence and prevent injury.
  • Medication Reminders: Ensure clients take prescribed medications on schedule (non-clinical support only).
  • Meal Preparation & Nutrition: Plan and prepare balanced meals in accordance with dietary needs and restrictions.
  • Companionship & Emotional Support: Provide meaningful interaction, conversation, and engagement to reduce isolation and improve mental well-being.
  • Light Housekeeping: Maintain a clean and safe living environment, including laundry, dishwashing, and general tidying.
  • Monitoring & Reporting: Observe changes in physical or mental condition and report concerns to family members or supervising staff.
  • Mobility & Safety Support: Assist with fall prevention, safe transfers, and use of mobility aids.
  • Overnight Availability: Remain on-site to respond to client needs during nighttime hours while ensuring rest periods as permitted.
  • Care Coordination: Communicate effectively with family members, nurses, and care teams to ensure continuity of care.
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5 Days - Live-In Home Health Aide - Hoyer Certified item
5 Days - Live-In Home Health Aide - Hoyer Certified
$1,000

Our 24/7 Live-In Home Health Aide provides continuous, compassionate care to clients in the comfort of their homes, ensuring safety, dignity, and overall well-being. Our aides are trained and certified in the safe use of Hoyer lifts and other assistive devices, allowing for secure, dignified transfers and enhanced mobility support.


Responsibilities include:

Personal Care Assistance: Support with bathing, grooming, dressing, toileting, and mobility to maintain hygiene and comfort.

Activities of Daily Living (ADLs): Assist with eating, transferring, ambulation, and positioning to promote independence and prevent injury.

Medication Reminders: Ensure clients take prescribed medications on schedule (non-clinical support only).

Meal Preparation & Nutrition: Plan and prepare balanced meals in accordance with dietary needs and restrictions.

Companionship & Emotional Support: Provide meaningful interaction, conversation, and engagement to reduce isolation and improve mental well-being.

Light Housekeeping: Maintain a clean and safe living environment, including laundry, dishwashing, and general tidying.

Monitoring & Reporting: Observe changes in physical or mental condition and report concerns to family members or supervising staff.

Mobility & Safety Support: Assist with fall prevention, safe transfers, and proper use of mobility aids, including certified operation of Hoyer lifts and other specialized equipment.

Overnight Availability: Remain on-site to respond to client needs during nighttime hours while ensuring rest periods as permitted.

Care Coordination: Communicate effectively with family members, nurses, and care teams to ensure continuity of care.

0
10 Days - 24/7 Live-In Home Health Aide item
10 Days - 24/7 Live-In Home Health Aide
$1,500

Our 24/7 Live-In Home Health Aide provides continuous, compassionate care to clients in the comfort of their homes, ensuring safety, dignity, and overall well-being. Responsibilities include:

  • Personal Care Assistance: Support with bathing, grooming, dressing, toileting, and mobility to maintain hygiene and comfort.
  • Activities of Daily Living (ADLs): Assist with eating, transferring, ambulation, and positioning to promote independence and prevent injury.
  • Medication Reminders: Ensure clients take prescribed medications on schedule (non-clinical support only).
  • Meal Preparation & Nutrition: Plan and prepare balanced meals in accordance with dietary needs and restrictions.
  • Companionship & Emotional Support: Provide meaningful interaction, conversation, and engagement to reduce isolation and improve mental well-being.
  • Light Housekeeping: Maintain a clean and safe living environment, including laundry, dishwashing, and general tidying.
  • Monitoring & Reporting: Observe changes in physical or mental condition and report concerns to family members or supervising staff.
  • Mobility & Safety Support: Assist with fall prevention, safe transfers, and use of mobility aids.
  • Overnight Availability: Remain on-site to respond to client needs during nighttime hours while ensuring rest periods as permitted.
  • Care Coordination: Communicate effectively with family members, nurses, and care teams to ensure continuity of care.
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10 Days - Live-In Home Health Aide - Hoyer Certified item
10 Days - Live-In Home Health Aide - Hoyer Certified
$2,000

Our 24/7 Live-In Home Health Aide provides continuous, compassionate care to clients in the comfort of their homes, ensuring safety, dignity, and overall well-being. Our aides are trained and certified in the safe use of Hoyer lifts and other assistive devices, allowing for secure, dignified transfers and enhanced mobility support.


Responsibilities include:

Personal Care Assistance: Support with bathing, grooming, dressing, toileting, and mobility to maintain hygiene and comfort.

Activities of Daily Living (ADLs): Assist with eating, transferring, ambulation, and positioning to promote independence and prevent injury.

Medication Reminders: Ensure clients take prescribed medications on schedule (non-clinical support only).

Meal Preparation & Nutrition: Plan and prepare balanced meals in accordance with dietary needs and restrictions.

Companionship & Emotional Support: Provide meaningful interaction, conversation, and engagement to reduce isolation and improve mental well-being.

Light Housekeeping: Maintain a clean and safe living environment, including laundry, dishwashing, and general tidying.

Monitoring & Reporting: Observe changes in physical or mental condition and report concerns to family members or supervising staff.

Mobility & Safety Support: Assist with fall prevention, safe transfers, and proper use of mobility aids, including certified operation of Hoyer lifts and other specialized equipment.

Overnight Availability: Remain on-site to respond to client needs during nighttime hours while ensuring rest periods as permitted.

Care Coordination: Communicate effectively with family members, nurses, and care teams to ensure continuity of care.

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14 Days - 24/7 Live-In Home Health Aide (Copy) item
14 Days - 24/7 Live-In Home Health Aide (Copy)
$2,100

Our 24/7 Live-In Home Health Aide provides continuous, compassionate care to clients in the comfort of their homes, ensuring safety, dignity, and overall well-being. Responsibilities include:

  • Personal Care Assistance: Support with bathing, grooming, dressing, toileting, and mobility to maintain hygiene and comfort.
  • Activities of Daily Living (ADLs): Assist with eating, transferring, ambulation, and positioning to promote independence and prevent injury.
  • Medication Reminders: Ensure clients take prescribed medications on schedule (non-clinical support only).
  • Meal Preparation & Nutrition: Plan and prepare balanced meals in accordance with dietary needs and restrictions.
  • Companionship & Emotional Support: Provide meaningful interaction, conversation, and engagement to reduce isolation and improve mental well-being.
  • Light Housekeeping: Maintain a clean and safe living environment, including laundry, dishwashing, and general tidying.
  • Monitoring & Reporting: Observe changes in physical or mental condition and report concerns to family members or supervising staff.
  • Mobility & Safety Support: Assist with fall prevention, safe transfers, and use of mobility aids.
  • Overnight Availability: Remain on-site to respond to client needs during nighttime hours while ensuring rest periods as permitted.
  • Care Coordination: Communicate effectively with family members, nurses, and care teams to ensure continuity of care.
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14 Days - Live-In Home Health Aide - Hoyer Certified item
14 Days - Live-In Home Health Aide - Hoyer Certified
$2,800

Our 24/7 Live-In Home Health Aide provides continuous, compassionate care to clients in the comfort of their homes, ensuring safety, dignity, and overall well-being. Our aides are trained and certified in the safe use of Hoyer lifts and other assistive devices, allowing for secure, dignified transfers and enhanced mobility support.


Responsibilities include:

Personal Care Assistance: Support with bathing, grooming, dressing, toileting, and mobility to maintain hygiene and comfort.

Activities of Daily Living (ADLs): Assist with eating, transferring, ambulation, and positioning to promote independence and prevent injury.

Medication Reminders: Ensure clients take prescribed medications on schedule (non-clinical support only).

Meal Preparation & Nutrition: Plan and prepare balanced meals in accordance with dietary needs and restrictions.

Companionship & Emotional Support: Provide meaningful interaction, conversation, and engagement to reduce isolation and improve mental well-being.

Light Housekeeping: Maintain a clean and safe living environment, including laundry, dishwashing, and general tidying.

Monitoring & Reporting: Observe changes in physical or mental condition and report concerns to family members or supervising staff.

Mobility & Safety Support: Assist with fall prevention, safe transfers, and proper use of mobility aids, including certified operation of Hoyer lifts and other specialized equipment.

Overnight Availability: Remain on-site to respond to client needs during nighttime hours while ensuring rest periods as permitted.

Care Coordination: Communicate effectively with family members, nurses, and care teams to ensure continuity of care.

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