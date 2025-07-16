AAKC Annual Membership Renewal

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Annual membership dues for Administrative Assistants of Kansas Cities paid by credit card.
Valid for one year
Please select this option if you prefer to mail a check for fee payment and use promo code: CHECK to complete your online registration.
Make checks payable to: AAKC
Mail to: Administrative Assistants of Kansas Cities
c/o Amanda Morris, Treasurer
Salina Arts & Humanities
PO Box 2181
Salina, KS 67402
785-833-8001 | [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!