Administrative Assistants of Kansas Cities/Counties

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Administrative Assistants of Kansas Cities/Counties

About the memberships

AAKC Membership Application 2027

2026 AAKC Membership - Online Payment
$50

Valid until May 28, 2027

Annual membership dues for Administrative Assistants of Kansas Cities paid by credit card.

2026 AAKC Membership - Check Payment
$50

Valid until May 28, 2027

Please select this option if you prefer to mail a check for fee payment and use promo code: CHECK to complete your online registration.

Make checks payable to: AAKC

Mail to: Administrative Assistants of Kansas Cities

c/o Amanda Morris, Treasurer

Salina Arts & Humanities

PO Box 2181

Salina, KS 67402


785-833-8001 | [email protected]

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