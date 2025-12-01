AAMBC |Preserve the Legacy, Complete the Vision| Silent Auction

Valued at $750





Debbie Gibbs is a mixed media artist whose work includes abstract paintings, collages, mosaic-style paintings, and dimensional assemblage. She often creates using hand-printed and hand-painted papers, bringing vibrant texture and color to her compositions. Her art is rooted in an intuitive, layered process that blends traditional and found materials.





Debbie’s work often reflects current social and political themes, using bold imagery and symbolism to explore issues of equity, community, and connection.