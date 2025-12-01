AAMBC |Preserve the Legacy, Complete the Vision| Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Valued at $750
Debbie Gibbs is a mixed media artist whose work includes abstract paintings, collages, mosaic-style paintings, and dimensional assemblage. She often creates using hand-printed and hand-painted papers, bringing vibrant texture and color to her compositions. Her art is rooted in an intuitive, layered process that blends traditional and found materials.
Debbie’s work often reflects current social and political themes, using bold imagery and symbolism to explore issues of equity, community, and connection.
Starting bid
Valued at $165
A rich history of fine porcelain and stoneware known for its artistry, luxury, and connection to German Culture.
Artist Carl Han from Austria
Starting bid
Valued at $300
Starting bid
Valued at $750
Starting bid
Valued at $250
Fran Leyenberger was a Yardley resident for years before returning to her home state of RI. She was well known for her raku pottery, which was displayed at Red Tulip Gallery in New Hope and other places in PA and RI. She had her own studio, Cracked Pots.
Fran died in April 2024.
Starting bid
Valued at $800
Robert Seufert lives and works out of his studio in Fairless Hills. His paintings can best be described as realistic in style with a very delicate, meticulous use of the painting knife to achieve an unusual effect. His paintings are owned and have been exhibited in twenty-three states, Canada, France, Germany, and Japan, with well over one thousand seven hundred of his original works represented in private and corporate collections.
Starting bid
Valued at $300
Catherine McGeehin Heilferty taught herself the basics of the craft about 20 years ago after a visit to the Elizabeth LeFort Museum (now the Hooked Rug and Homelife Museum) on the Cabot Trail in Cheticamp, Nova Scotia. McGeehin Heilferty had an appreciation for the simplicity of the technique and the endless potential for complexity in design. Finding friendship and support in the guild community of expert makers and teachers. Within that community, guided by the tradition of consistent technique, uniform materials, and insular exhibitions of work, she found comfort and felt nurtured as a fledgling artist. With the support of other artists, I had progressed from novice to exhibitor, creating over 60 pieces over the years.
Starting bid
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Valued at $75
Curtis Spence is an artist in residence at Pendle Hill. He is a self-taught watercolor artist specializing in washes. He sees each work as a conversation between color and language, where abstract pigment meets the clarity of words.
Starting bid
Valued at $60
Steven Glover is a young Bucks County Photographer living in Philadelphia. He specializes in Fashion and city scenes. He is most recently associated with Behind the Scenes Philly Fashion Studio.
Starting bid
Valued at $60
Gillian Beck is originally from Pennington, in Hopewell Township, where she still resides today. She teaches art to grades 6 through 8 at Timberlane Middle School, which is a part of the Hopewell Valley Regional School District. She graduated from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, during which time she earned both her bachelor's degree in Art Education as well as her Fine Arts degree. In addition to her love of teaching, Ms. Beck is also a practicing Artist and is currently working on a series of locally inspired landscapes in both watercolor and oil paint. The community ethos is prevalent in her artwork and is reflected in her teaching philosophy.
Starting bid
Valued at $40
Wright strives to create art that invites the viewer to fully experience the present moment. She has had the opportunity to live in a variety of regions of the country: Pennsylvania, Michigan, California, and now, Colorado. Wright is inspired by how beauty presents itself in different ways – mountains, forests, fields, oceans – each environment, though unique, evokes that same experience of total freedom she seeks to tap into in her work.
Starting bid
Valued at $40
Starting bid
Valued at $150
Signed By Artist
J. Macdonald Henry (1960-2008) was a renowned, internationally recognized Jamaican artist celebrated for her expressive charcoal portraits, especially of Jamaican children and mothers, often with a "Madonna and Child" theme, serving as cultural ambassadors for her homeland. She studied at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Houston, and created iconic works like the "Faces of Jamaica Series," including prints of police officers, children, and family scenes, known for their distinctive style and deep connection to Jamaican life.
Starting bid
Valued at $140
Starting bid
Valued at $200
Sebastian Alterera (Born in 1964) was born in New York City. Sebastian uses art as a means through which he communicates to his viewers his feelings about his subjects. That’s why Alterra strives to keep everything simple, as he believes that making the work complex may interfere with the intended message.
Starting bid
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Valued at $100
Africanhand carved sculptures depicting a man and a woman. Artist unknown
Starting bid
Valued at $150
Artist Unknown
A Philadelphia-based porcelain artist created a series of black excellence featuring beautiful gold accents.
Starting bid
Valued at $100
Artist Unknown
A Philadelphia-based porcelain artist created a series of black excellence featuring beautiful gold accents.
Starting bid
Valued at $1,000
The River House, where edgy, yet elegant, urban-inspired design elements are seamlessly married with flowing fabrics, bold fixtures, and reclaimed architectural features for an unparalleled riverfront experience. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, our residentially-inspired guestrooms offer a perfect place to rest your head, as the gentle sounds of the river soothe you.
Once the site that bore Odette Myrtil’s boisterous cabaret, her vibrant personality & French flair effortlessly permeate the property, inspiring opulent odes in everything from menu selections at Odette’s Restaurant to plush velvet textiles & leather couches in the vaulted-ceiling lobby Piano Lounge. Lest her romantic spirit be forgotten, the open-concept ballroom with glamorous design and vintage flair features a delicate, airy color palette and dreamlike sophistication from the custom antiqued wall coverings with embedded musical scores & love letters from Chez Odette’s past to the floor-to-ceiling glass doors leading out to a private veranda with refreshing river breezes.
Starting bid
Valued at $125
Fresh Arrangement in store or delivery. Or 3 floral design classes of your choice.
Starting bid
Valued at $4,000
Paul F. Keene, Jr., an African American painter, printmaker, and educator, described himself as an abstract realist. He was born in Philadelphia and later resided, with his family, in Warrington, PA. His style was greatly influenced by the years he spent in Paris and Haiti. Although known for his love of color in this series he used grid based compositions juxtaposed against concentric circles. His works are in collections at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, the African American Museum in Philadelphia, and the James A. Michener Art Museum, among many others. He has been featured in many solo exhibitions including Art Speaks: Celebrating the Bucks County Intermediate Unit Collection (2010-2011).
Paul Keene taught at Temple University’s Tyler School of Art, and the Philadelphia College of Art. In 1968 he helped to establish a new art department at Bucks County Community College where he taught until 1985. He died in 2009.
This work was donated from the Louis Tanner Moore Collection.
Starting bid
Valued at $50
Autographed by the author
There are very few major personalities in the world of sports who have so much to say about our National Pastime. And even fewer who are as well respected as Bill White.
Bill White, who's now in his mid 70s, was an All-Star first baseman for many years with the New York Giants, St.Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies before launching a stellar broadcasting career with the New York Yankees for 18 years. He left the broadcast booth to become the President of the National League for five years.
Starting bid
Valued at $700
Mixed media.
Paulette Saunders is a retired educator and administrator originally from Trenton, NJ. Her professional experiences have taken her all over the world and given her the opportunity to study and incorporate various themes of the Diaspora into her mixed media abstract designs. Her work has been purchased by several collectors in the Washington D.C. area.
