AANR Memberships (Optional – via RCNA)

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About the memberships
Valid until March 26, 2027
One-year Direct Individual membership with AANR. Includes the AANR eBulletin and discounts at participating clubs and businesses.
Valid until March 26, 2027
One-year Premier membership with AANR. Includes all Direct benefits plus invitations, additional club perks, an optional free gift, and a durable Premier membership card.
No expiration
One-time lifetime Full Life membership with AANR. Includes national benefits and a durable Life Gold Card.
No expiration
One-time lifetime Elite membership with AANR. Includes national benefits, additional club perks, and a durable Elite Life Gold Card.
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