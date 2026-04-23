AAP-CA3's Books on the Bay 2026 Fundraiser Dinner

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About this event
-Special recognition from the podium as the Gold Sponsor
-Prominent recognition as a Gold Sponsor at event and in all event materials: invitations, website, newsletter, website event & registration page, signage, printed program and social media
-16 tickets to event
-Prominent recognition as a Silver Sponsor at event and in all event materials: invitations, website, newsletter, website event & registration page, signage, printed program and social media
-8 tickets to event
-Recognition as a Friends of AAP-CA3 Sponsor on registration page and social media
-8 tickets to event
-Recognition with logo on printed program
-4 tickets to event
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