American Academy Of Pediatrics California Chapter 3

Hosted by

American Academy Of Pediatrics California Chapter 3

About this event

AAP-CA3's Books on the Bay 2026 Fundraiser Dinner

1441 Quivira Rd

San Diego, CA 92109, USA

Gold Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

-Special recognition from the podium as the Gold Sponsor
-Prominent recognition as a Gold Sponsor at event and in all event materials: invitations, website, newsletter, website event & registration page, signage, printed program and social media
-16 tickets to event

Silver Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-Prominent recognition as a Silver Sponsor at event and in all event materials: invitations, website, newsletter, website event & registration page, signage, printed program and social media
-8 tickets to event

Friends of AAP-CA3
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

-Recognition as a Friends of AAP-CA3 Sponsor on registration page and social media
-8 tickets to event

Event Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-Recognition with logo on printed program
-4 tickets to event

Add a donation for American Academy Of Pediatrics California Chapter 3

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