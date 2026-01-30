AAP-OC Annual Fundraiser Sponsorships

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About this event
2 Reserved Tables at Event (20 Tickets), Logo on Invitation - Title Location, Exclusion title position: Name, Logo, and Link on Event Website & all promotional materials, Visual Recognition during event (Title Banner), and Verbal Recognition during event.
1 Reserved Table at Event (10 tickets), Name on Invitation, Name, Logo, and Link on Event Website, Visual and Verbal Recognition During Event.
1 Reserved Table at Event (10 tickets), Name on Invitation, Name, Logo, and Link on Event Website, Visual and Verbal Recognition During Event.
1 Reserved Table at Event (10 tickets), Name on Invitation, Name, Logo, and Link on Event Website, Visual Recognition during Event.
6 Tickets to Event, Name on Invitation, Name, Logo, and Link on Event Website, Visual Recognition During Event.
4 Tickets to Event, Name on Invitation, Name, Logo and Link on Event Website, Visual Recognition During Event.
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