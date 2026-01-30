American Academy of Pediatrics - Orange County Chapter

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American Academy of Pediatrics - Orange County Chapter

About this event

AAP-OC Annual Fundraiser Sponsorships

510 E Katella Ave

Orange, CA 92867, USA

Platinum (Title) Sponsor
$50,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

2 Reserved Tables at Event (20 Tickets), Logo on Invitation - Title Location, Exclusion title position: Name, Logo, and Link on Event Website & all promotional materials, Visual Recognition during event (Title Banner), and Verbal Recognition during event.

Gold Medal Sponsor
$30,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

1 Reserved Table at Event (10 tickets), Name on Invitation, Name, Logo, and Link on Event Website, Visual and Verbal Recognition During Event.

Silver Medal Sponsor Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

1 Reserved Table at Event (10 tickets), Name on Invitation, Name, Logo, and Link on Event Website, Visual and Verbal Recognition During Event.

Bronze Medal Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

1 Reserved Table at Event (10 tickets), Name on Invitation, Name, Logo, and Link on Event Website, Visual Recognition during Event.

MVP Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 Tickets to Event, Name on Invitation, Name, Logo, and Link on Event Website, Visual Recognition During Event.

All-Star Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Tickets to Event, Name on Invitation, Name, Logo and Link on Event Website, Visual Recognition During Event.

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