AAP-OC Chapter's Champions for Children Gala & Fundraiser

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About this event
A full table reservation that includes 10 tickets to the event.
2 Tickets to Event, Name and/or listed on Website, Visual Recognition During Event.
2 Tickets to Event, Name and/or logo on Website, Visual Recognition During Event.
2 Tickets to Event, Name and/or logo listed on Website, Visual Recognition During Event.
1 Ticket to Event, Name and/or logo listed on Website, Visual Recognition During Event.
Can't make the gala? Send a virtual "congratulations" to an awardee to be shared at the event.
$
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