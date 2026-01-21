American Academy of Pediatrics - Orange County Chapter

Hosted by

American Academy of Pediatrics - Orange County Chapter

About this event

AAP-OC Chapter's Champions for Children Gala & Fundraiser

510 E Katella Ave

Orange, CA 92867, USA

Single Ticket
$175
Couples Ticket
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Resident
$120
Championship Circle Table Reservation
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

A full table reservation that includes 10 tickets to the event.

Kids' Hero Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Tickets to Event, Name and/or listed on Website, Visual Recognition During Event.

Rising Star Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Tickets to Event, Name and/or logo on Website, Visual Recognition During Event.

Future Champion Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Tickets to Event, Name and/or logo listed on Website, Visual Recognition During Event.

Friend of the Cause Sponsor
$250

1 Ticket to Event, Name and/or logo listed on Website, Visual Recognition During Event.

Virtual Congratulations to Awardee
$25

Can't make the gala? Send a virtual "congratulations" to an awardee to be shared at the event.

Add a donation for American Academy of Pediatrics - Orange County Chapter

$

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