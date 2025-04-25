AAPA Luncheon In-Person Shop

Raffle Ticket item
Raffle Ticket
$2
Buyers will distribute their raffle tickets among 10 different raffle items.
101 - Toteally Beaching Basket
$100
102 - Bundle of Joy Baby Basket
$110
103 - Dooney & Bourke GT Bag item
103 - Dooney & Bourke GT Bag
$200
104 - Girls' Day of Glam - Makeup 101
$200
105 - Fondue the Night Away item
105 - Fondue the Night Away
$200
106 - Girls Getaway Basket
$150
107 - Private Wine Class for 20
$275
108 - Sheila Hobo Bag item
108 - Sheila Hobo Bag
$175
109 - Cheese the Day Charcuterie
$125
110 - Tail Wagging Treasures
$60
111 - Pickleball Palooza item
111 - Pickleball Palooza
$125
112 - Get Snacking Charcuterie Basket
$120
113 - JPS Interiors Gift Cert
$100
114 - Brian the Bartender
$125
115 - Silver Coffee & Tea Set
$400

