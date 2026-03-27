Harvard AAPI Stole + Graduation Celebration 2026

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About this event
Order an AAPI Heritage Graduation Stole to celebrate both your achievements and the APIDA communities that shaped your journey. Wear this meaningful symbol of pride, resilience and unity at your graduation. Pick up on Tuesday, May 26th
Order an AAPI Heritage Graduation Stole and reserve your free spot (and up to 4 more guests) to the AAPI Affinity Celebration where you can mark this achievement alongside fellow graduates, families and friends.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!