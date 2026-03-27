Harvard Asian American Alumni Alliance (H4A)

Hosted by

Harvard Asian American Alumni Alliance (H4A)

About this event

Harvard AAPI Stole + Graduation Celebration 2026

1446 Massachusetts Avenue

Sanctuary, 3 Church St Main Office, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA

AAPI Stole ONLY
$25

Order an AAPI Heritage Graduation Stole to celebrate both your achievements and the APIDA communities that shaped your journey. Wear this meaningful symbol of pride, resilience and unity at your graduation. Pick up on Tuesday, May 26th

AAPI Stole + tix to AAPI Affinity Celebration
$25

Order an AAPI Heritage Graduation Stole and reserve your free spot (and up to 4 more guests) to the AAPI Affinity Celebration where you can mark this achievement alongside fellow graduates, families and friends.


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