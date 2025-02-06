AAPI Network Memberships 2025

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Includes 2 complimentary tickets to CAN premium events ($300 Value) and exclusive invitations and discounted tickets to members-only events like secret popup dinners, wine and whisky tastings, heritage month sports games, advance movie screenings, comedy and cultural shows, networking events, and volunteer opportunities and much more.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
For AAPI Brands with a small budget who wants to make a big impact.
They get to select one of the following:
Community & Brand Partnership Introduction – Our Team will find an opportunity for your business to partner with existing events and activations that are in line with your brand. ($1500 Value)
A $1500 advertising credit towards CAN
digital marketing campaign
or
CAN Article Feature ($1500 Value)
+
(1) transferable Individual Premium Membership
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing