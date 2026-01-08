AAREA SPRING GALA SPONSORSHIPS

Hosted by
Diamond: $3,000
VIP table of 10 guests for Spring Gala
Full page color ad in the Gala Yearbook
One three-minutes promotion presentation at one of our luncheons
Free 24 admissions to our luncheons
Free distribution of flyers and promotional items at our luncheons
Acknowledgement on AAREA'
s website for one year at our luncheons
Appreciation plaque at our Spring Gala
Platinum: $2,500
Table of 10 guests for Spring Gala
Full page black and white ad in the Gala Yearbook
Free 18 admissions to our luncheons
Free distribution of flyers and promotional items at our luncheons
Acknowledgement on AAREA's website for one year at our luncheons
Appreciation plaque at our Spring Gala
Gold: $2,000
Table of 10 guests for Spring Gala
1/2 page black and white ad in the Gala Yearbook
Free 15 admissions to our luncheons
Free distribution of flyers and promotional items at our luncheons
Acknowledgement on AAREA's website for one year at our luncheons
Appreciation plaque at our Spring Gala
Silver: $1,500
Table of 10 guests for Spring Gala
1/4 page black and white ad in the Gala Yearbook
Free 12 admissions to our luncheons
Free distribution of flyers and promotional items at our luncheons
Acknowledgement on AAREA'
s website for one year at our luncheons
Appreciation plaque at our Spring Gala
Table for 10 at the AAREA SPRING GALA
Individual Banquet Ticket
AD SPACE BUSINESS CARD SIZE
¼ Page Ad
½ Page Ad Page
Full Page Ad
