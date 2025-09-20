Aark Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center

Aark in the Dark

1531 Upper Stump Rd

Chalfont, PA 18914, USA

12:00pm - 2:30pm Session (All Ages)
$17

For the 12:00pm-2:30pm time slot. Geared for children of all ages (0–12 years). Each ticket admits one child. Adults enter free but must remain with their children during the event.

3:00pm - 5:30pm Session (All Ages)
$17

Haunted Night Exploration 6:00pm - 8:00pm (13+)
$17

For those who dare, our after-dark program (6:00pm-8:00pm) is geared specifically towards teens (13+) and offers a scarier haunted experience. Think darker trails, spookier surprises, and a Haunted House with more fright than delight!

Haunted Night Exploration and Bat Box 6:00pm - 8:00pm (13+)
$30

This ticket comes with an added bonus! Decorate your own take-home bat box! 1 bat box per ticket.

