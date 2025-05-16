Aaron Mitchell is turning 50

Hosted by
About this event
Pricing is based on single occupancy, staying 10/2 - 10/6 includes tax.
Pricing is based on double occupancy and allows each person to pay their portion of the room separately for stay 10/2 - 10/6 and includes tax. You can select king or double bed.
Pricing is based on double occupancy and allows each person to pay their portion of the room separately for stay 10/2 - 10/6 and includes tax. You can select king or double bed.
Kuku Nut Lei greeting, VIP seating PP, traditional Hawaiian dinner, 3 drink tickets, souvenir per adult ticket, exciting Polynesian show, round-trip transportation 3.5 hour experience.
The Dinner is held Friday October 3rd at Morton's the Steakhouse, Oceanside at the landmark Ala Moana Center.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!