Aaron Spencer Cub Scout Fundraiser 2025

This sponsors a weekend for me to join my Den at Calico California for a weekend to practice our camping skills, Cooking skills, try our hand at mining and Blacksmithing in October
As a special treat this year, I will be bridging after an overnight stay on the USS Midway in San Diego. Please help sponsor my stay!
Boy Scout Hat
Handbook cover with an Embroidered Nametag
Book
Looking for the perfect folding pocket knife to take on your camping adventures? You have found it! This knife makes for a perfect beginner's knife to tuck away for BSA adventures. It features the BSA logo on the handles.
This Swiss Army knife is a multi-purpose favorite and includes all the implements needed for work or play! It includes the BSA logo on the handle, making it the perfect classic for your adventures.
Swiss Army Tinker Features:
Large Blade
Small Blade
Can Opener with Small Screwdriver
Bottle Opener with Large Screwdriver and Wire Stripper
Reamer with Sewing Eye
Phillips Screwdriver
Toothpick
This custom hand-made decorative arrow will be a keepsake for years to come! It will painted to represent the exact awards your Cub Scout has achieved. Then his/her first name and year can be wood-burned on the end of the arrow, near the point.
I have a goal to raise $100 in our Bike Rodeo! I will be learning bike safety, having fun with friends and making laps. Funds raised will go towards my bridging ceremony.
If I am the highest fundraiser I can even earn a special prize. Thank you for your support in my Cub Scout Journey.
I would love to have you come cheer me on as well, if you are available to attend our event.
