AASB 2025-2026 Business Sponsorship Opportunities

Gain instant reach with Aurora All Sports Boosters' Digital Advertising. Includes: Promotional post on all AASB social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, and X. Logo and link to website on AASB website, recognized as a sponsor. Promotional space in digital seasonal newsletter that reaches our membership, volunteers, and donors.
The purchase price for the ad covers all three sports programs - Fall, Winter, and Spring. The ad size is that of a business card. Also includes logo and link to website on AASB website, recognized as a sponsor.
The purchase price for the ad covers all three sports programs - Fall, Winter, and Spring. The ad size is a 1/4 page. Also includes logo and link to website on AASB website, recognized as a sponsor.
The purchase price for the ad covers all three sports programs - Fall, Winter, and Spring. The ad size is a 1/2 page. Also includes logo and link to website on AASB website, recognized as a sponsor.
The purchase price for the ad covers all three sports programs - Fall, Winter, and Spring. The ad size is the full page. Also includes logo and link to website on AASB website, recognized as a sponsor.
The purchase price covers all three sports programs - Fall, Winter, and Spring. Your logo will be prominently displayed with other sponsors at concessions stand.
Note: If purchased after a season starts there is NO pro-ration as we will have to create new material to include you.
Also includes logo and link to website on AASB website, recognized as a sponsor.
Advertise your business on the BlazeBite app - exclusively (no other businesses). Every time a fan orders from the app at a Home game, they will see your business ad. Also includes logo and link to website on AASB website, recognized as a sponsor.
Promote your business by advertising your logo on a Greenmen Way Banner. This banner is prominently displayed along Greenmen Way, which connects Pioneer to Aurora-Hudson Road. Traffic on Greenmen Way averages 400-600 cars per day during the academic year. Also includes logo and link to website on AASB website, recognized as a sponsor.
If you would like to offer the opportunity to dedicate a day(s) to giveback based on purchases, please add this to your cart. We will contact you to discuss details. You will receive all benefits of the AASB Digital Advertising item.
