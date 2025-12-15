AASCSC AUCTION | Winter Solstice Celebration

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Winter can really take a toll on your skin, but you can stay radiant and comfortable any seasons with this exclusive skincare package featuring my go-to Nu Skin products. The set includes essentials for glowing, moisturized skin: lotion, facial mask, and UV block, simple, effective, and easy to use. Try it and you’ll love the results!
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Every year, AASCSC concurrently celebrates Lunar New Year and our Seniors, particularly those who've reached milestone birthdays (90 years or older). In the Year of the Horse, you can send a senior to this very special, highly anticipated, annual event. 💕
Starting bid
Every year, AASCSC concurrently celebrates Lunar New Year and our Seniors, particularly those who've reached milestone birthdays (90 years or older). In the Year of the Horse, you can send a senior to this very special, highly anticipated, annual event. 💕
Starting bid
Every year, AASCSC concurrently celebrates Lunar New Year and our Seniors, particularly those who've reached milestone birthdays (90 years or older). In the Year of the Horse, you can send a senior to this very special, highly anticipated, annual event. 💕
Starting bid
Every year, AASCSC concurrently celebrates Lunar New Year and our Seniors, particularly those who've reached milestone birthdays (90 years or older). In the Year of the Horse, you can send a senior to this very special, highly anticipated, annual event. 💕
Starting bid
Spice up your taste buds with a $100 gift card and a delicious assortment of Malaysian snacks from Season’s Kitchen! If you haven’t experienced Malaysian cuisine yet, now is your chance. Bursting with bold flavors and unique tastes, these treats are sure to delight. Once you try them, you’ll be coming back for more!
Starting bid
If you love to dance, you’re going to love this! Our own AASCSC staff, Joyce and Gillian, will be hosting a private dance class just for you. Whether you want to learn specific dance moves, try a new style, or even if you don’t dance but want to pick up some swag and confidence, they’ve got you covered. Don’t miss this fun, energetic, and exclusive experience, perfect for anyone who wants to move, groove, and have a great time!
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Experience the elegance of OSULLOC Tea, crafted on the pristine Jeju Island in Korea. This premium tea set offers rich aroma, smooth flavor, and the perfect moment of calm in every cup.
Bid on this luxurious tea experience and bring a taste of Jeju’s purity and tradition into your home!
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Enjoy a creative and memorable experience with this Wine & Paint Basket for up to 9 people! Perfect for friends, family, or team bonding, this package includes everything you need for a fun and relaxing painting session — from paints and canvases to a delightful selection of wine.
Unwind, sip, laugh, and create your own masterpiece together. A wonderful way to celebrate any occasion or simply enjoy quality time with your favorite people!
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Enjoy an exclusive experience with Jennifer, our Executive Director!
This special silent-auction item offers you the chance to spend quality time with Jennifer over a meal or coffee. Getting to know her leadership journey, hear behind-the-scenes insights about our organization, and enjoy meaningful conversation in a relaxed, friendly setting.
Whether you’re curious about nonprofit leadership, want inspiration from a seasoned professional, or simply enjoy great company, this is a rare and memorable opportunity.
Bid for a one-of-a-kind experience you won’t forget!
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Starting bid
“Get ready to cook up a storm with our very own AASCSC foodie, Michelle! A passionate cook who loves all delicious things, Michelle will guide you through a fun and hands-on cooking class. Learn tips, tricks, and tasty recipes while enjoying a hands-on experience that’s both educational and delicious. Bid now for a chance to learn from Michelle and take your cooking skills to the next level!”
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Spice up your next meal with a gift card from El Pollo Norteno! Enjoy their flavorful, freshly prepared dishes — perfect for a quick lunch, family dinner, or casual night out. Bid now for a tasty treat that’s sure to satisfy your cravings!
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Treat yourself to a delicious meal with a Chick-fil-A gift card! From their famous chicken sandwiches to crispy nuggets and tasty sides, this gift card is perfect for a quick lunch, family dinner, or a fun snack run. Bid now and enjoy a tasty Chick-fil-A experience! Basket value: $60
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Immerse yourself in the beauty of the natural world with Luna as your guide. Enjoy an exclusive nature experience led by Luna in a private, not-open-to-the-public park. Explore scenic trails, observe wildlife, and soak in the serenity of the outdoors on this rare, personalized adventure.
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Enjoy this delightful baking basket that comes with all the essentials, a mixing bowl, whisk, spatula, and a few packs of cake mix. All you need to add are butter and eggs! Perfect for a quick treat or a fun activity for one.
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Always wondered what Tai Chi is? This is your opportunity to find out and discover if this art is right for you. Learn from Master Xu, who has over 50 years of Tai Chi experience. Perfect for beginners or anyone curious about this mindful, flowing practice.
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A distinguished duo of French wines for the true collector. This set includes a 1999 Mas Julien Coteaux du Languedoc and a 1998 Domaine l’Aiguelière Coteaux du Languedoc. Both vintages come from the renowned Languedoc region of France, known for producing bold, expressive reds. A rare and elegant addition to any wine lover’s cellar.
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Disney fans! Here’s your chance to grab this adorable holiday tote bag along with a Chip & Dale pedestal plate—perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself! Disney
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!