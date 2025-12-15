AASCSC AUCTION | Winter Solstice Celebration

Enjoy an exclusive experience with Jennifer, our Executive Director!

This special silent-auction item offers you the chance to spend quality time with Jennifer over a meal or coffee. Getting to know her leadership journey, hear behind-the-scenes insights about our organization, and enjoy meaningful conversation in a relaxed, friendly setting.

Whether you’re curious about nonprofit leadership, want inspiration from a seasoned professional, or simply enjoy great company, this is a rare and memorable opportunity.

Bid for a one-of-a-kind experience you won’t forget!