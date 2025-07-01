AASR Angels Sponsorship Sign Up

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Join our $1 per month Feed A Sanctuary Pup or Kitty A Meal
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Together we make a difference! Team up with others to help make a donation towards a purchase. <3
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Cover a vaccine at our vet for a fur kiddo!
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Swifties for Kitties donation.
#AASRSwifties4Kitties One Time Donation
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Cover a sanctuary or rescue animal's flea/hw monthly treatment.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Fully support one of the small fur kiddos or one of our kitties for one month!
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Fully support one of the medium or large breed rescue or sanctuary animals per month at AASR!
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Support an exam a month for a sanctuary or rescue baby!
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Instrumental Large Monthly Donation that can go into ER vet funds, larger programming, supplies and more for the rescue and sanctuary babies!
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
We pick up approx $150 in scripts a month (sometimes more) in pain and behavior support meds from Costco every month.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
This covers a monthly lab work for a senior dog, one our special need dogs and new rescue labs.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Cover a general dental (non surgical/cleaning only) for one of the sanctuary or rescue animals.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Help us with a BIG specialist bill! We have at least 4 big ones of these a year with our special need sanctuary animals.
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
This is a ONE TIME ONE HUNDRED donation! This is a LARGE SUM that does not renew but is meant to make a LARGE impact!
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
One Time $5 Donation!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing