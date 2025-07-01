AASR Angels Sponsorship Sign Up

$1 = 1 Bowl Of Food
$1

Join our $1 per month Feed A Sanctuary Pup or Kitty A Meal

Community Contribution
$5

Together we make a difference! Team up with others to help make a donation towards a purchase. <3

Cover A Vaccine!
$10

Cover a vaccine at our vet for a fur kiddo!

Swifties for Kitties
$13

Swifties for Kitties donation.

#AASRSwifties4Kitties One Time Donation

Monthly Flea/HW Meds
$25

Cover a sanctuary or rescue animal's flea/hw monthly treatment.

Small Dog/Cat Monthly Support
$50

Fully support one of the small fur kiddos or one of our kitties for one month!

Medium/LargePup Monthly Support
$65

Fully support one of the medium or large breed rescue or sanctuary animals per month at AASR!

Vet Exam
$75

Support an exam a month for a sanctuary or rescue baby!

Emergency and Other Funds
$100

Instrumental Large Monthly Donation that can go into ER vet funds, larger programming, supplies and more for the rescue and sanctuary babies!

Monthly Rx Sanctuary Meds
$150

We pick up approx $150 in scripts a month (sometimes more) in pain and behavior support meds from Costco every month.

Cover Lab Work
$200

This covers a monthly lab work for a senior dog, one our special need dogs and new rescue labs.

Tooth Fairy (Non Monthly)
$500

Cover a general dental (non surgical/cleaning only) for one of the sanctuary or rescue animals.

Cover A Specialist (Cardiology/NCSU/Eyes )
$1,000

Help us with a BIG specialist bill! We have at least 4 big ones of these a year with our special need sanctuary animals.

ONE TIME ONE HUNDRED
$100

This is a ONE TIME ONE HUNDRED donation! This is a LARGE SUM that does not renew but is meant to make a LARGE impact!

$5 Friday (One Time $5)
$5

One Time $5 Donation!

