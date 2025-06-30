AASR Sanctuary Animal Sponsorships 2025

Pippin is an American Eskimo Dog Mix that was born in Feb of 2015. He lives in sanctuary and has been a part of working with Pippin Tails, NCSU and more throughout his life. He is part of the original duo that started AASR and is our first behavior dog and the reason we pull the "difficult" cases. He receives monthly acupuncture to keep him feeling his best and he takes monthly meds as well. As a senior dog he also requires numerous supplements and a specific diet.
Sponsor Archie (Dog)
Archie is a German Shepard mix and a trained therapy dog and a Canine Good Citizen. He is a wildly useful pup at NCSU for their clinical studies and he supports ALL the training we do with our sanctuary and rescue animals at AASR. He receives monthly meds for mental and physical needs and gets biweekly physical rehab.
Sponsor Theaux (Dog)
Theaux is an American Eskimo dog who has some behavioral as well as neurological needs. He requires a lot of structure, play and monitored feeding in order to have his needs met. He also receives rehab physical therapy supports 2x a month.
Sponsor Percy (Dog)
Percy joined the sanctuary in 2024 as the youngest pup! He came in and then contracted Parvo. Due to this, he got to stay a bit longer. Percy is a bit reserved and shy, and with his medical needs as a puppy, he kind of got lucky and secured himself a place at AASR. We choose to make him a working dog and when he is 1.5 years he will start his service dog training! He needs sponsorship for food and heartworm/flea meds monthly and his annual visits.
Sponsor Lola (Dog)
Lola came from CARA in Sanford when she was 1 years old. Her previous owners had returned her after a year and she was listed as needing training support. Since we had a ton of training and support, we brought her in. She has since become a wonderful therapy dog and has worked in WCPSS and also with private therapy clients as well. He needs sponsorship for food and heartworm/flea meds monthly and his annual visits.
Sponsor Peanut Butter (Dog)
Peanut Butter went through two rescues before coming to AASR - we adopted him from one of those rescues because he is a no touchy and a VERY scared boy. New events are hard for Peanut and he does not like storms, sounds or sudden movements. Lola is his support system. He also has some issues with skin on his mouth, struggles with gut health and nerves and takes monthly meds for all and needs special wipes, supplements and diet.
Sponsor Jack Jack
Sponsor Beanie
Sponsor Acorn Muffin
Sponsor Bolt
Sponsor Finnigan
Sponsor Merry
Sponsor LJ
Sponsor Luna
Luna is a bobtail kitty who came here with her family in Lillington NC from Lexington KY. The family needed support in stopping their kitty population. We supported them in spay/neuter efforts and since Luna was the last kitten they had and she was outdoors, we took her in. She is one of the ones that just earned a spot here and we are glad she did because shortly into her life we discovered that she has a bladder condition that causes her extreme discomfort if she cannot urinate frequently. She is now able to do that here at AASR and is provided monthly supplments in addition to her monthly Revolution+ and her annual vet visits. She does sometimes need ultrasound and other treatments if she becomes symptomatic.
Sponsor Tusky
Tusky was helped by a good citizen along with many other kittens. Sometime odd happened with Tusky and she shows HIV+ even as a young kitten (this is abnormal) but is non symptomatic. Though we went back and froth, we decided for her medical needs it is best she stays here. Right now she takes monthly Revolution+.
Sponsor Roswell
Roswell came from Wake County Animal Shelter as a feral after she had kittens and was going to be put down. As a new scared mama kitty, we couldn't let that happen - especially because she herself was just a kitten at 8 months old. So, we brough Tusky in... she seems to have a few malformation and skeletal issues as well as a few balance and coordination issues. Due to this we have allowed her to stay at AASR in a safe space where we can make sure she gets all of her potential future needs met and monitored.
Sponsor Neighborhood Kitty Feed Station
Our neighborhood (even before us) has hisorically always fed the kitties that come by; we have one community kitty with the neighborhood kitties and we like to be able to feed all and provide fresh water. Many of these kitties likely get dumped, or wander here, but they deserve care. We also provide TNR services and other medical (if they allow us) to these animals and those are about $75 a TNR at HARC. We have this one set a little higher as it takes care of many lives and many more services all in one.
