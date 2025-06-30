AASR Sanctuary Animal Sponsorships 2025

Luna is a bobtail kitty who came here with her family in Lillington NC from Lexington KY. The family needed support in stopping their kitty population. We supported them in spay/neuter efforts and since Luna was the last kitten they had and she was outdoors, we took her in. She is one of the ones that just earned a spot here and we are glad she did because shortly into her life we discovered that she has a bladder condition that causes her extreme discomfort if she cannot urinate frequently. She is now able to do that here at AASR and is provided monthly supplments in addition to her monthly Revolution+ and her annual vet visits. She does sometimes need ultrasound and other treatments if she becomes symptomatic.

