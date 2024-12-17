AATA - Siri Parba 2025 - Donations, Sponsorship and Souvenir!

** Eligible for souvenir cover back page (first come first serve) **
**Family Sponsorship**
Up to 7 registration passes
Grand Event Sponsor- title
Recognition on stage
Full-page family picture/greetings in the AATA Siri Parba Souvenir.
Family picture showcased during the event
** Eligible for souvenir cover back page (first come first serve) **
**Family Sponsorship**
Up to 7 registration passes
Grand Event Sponsor- title
Recognition on stage
Full-page family picture/greetings in the AATA Siri Parba Souvenir.
Family picture showcased during the event
AATA da Perme - Family Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
** Eligible for souvenir inner cover front page (first come first serve) **
Up to 5 registration passes
Event Sponsor- title
Recognition on stage
Full-page family picture/greetings in the AATA Siri Parba Souvenir.
Family picture showcased during the event
** Eligible for souvenir inner cover front page (first come first serve) **
Up to 5 registration passes
Event Sponsor- title
Recognition on stage
Full-page family picture/greetings in the AATA Siri Parba Souvenir.
Family picture showcased during the event
AATA da Isira - Family Diamond Sponsor
$3,000
** Eligible for souvenir inner cover back page (first come first serve) **
Up to 3 registration passes
Event Sponsor- title
Recognition on stage
Full-page family picture/greetings in the AATA Siri Parba Souvenir.
Family picture showcased during the event
** Eligible for souvenir inner cover back page (first come first serve) **
Up to 3 registration passes
Event Sponsor- title
Recognition on stage
Full-page family picture/greetings in the AATA Siri Parba Souvenir.
Family picture showcased during the event
AATA da Bangar - Family Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Up to 2 registration passes
Full-page family picture/greetings in the AATA Siri Parba Souvenir.
Family picture showcased during the event
Up to 2 registration passes
Full-page family picture/greetings in the AATA Siri Parba Souvenir.
Family picture showcased during the event
AATA da Bolli - Family Silver Sponsor
$500
1 Registration pass
Full-page family picture/greetings in the AATA Siri Parba Souvenir.
Family picture showcased during the event
1 Registration pass
Full-page family picture/greetings in the AATA Siri Parba Souvenir.
Family picture showcased during the event
AATA da Bolpu - Family Bronze Sponsor
$250
Half-page family picture/greetings in the AATA SirParba Souvenir.
Family picture showcased during the event
Half-page family picture/greetings in the AATA SirParba Souvenir.
Family picture showcased during the event
AATA da Kammena - Family Greetings
$100
Half-page family picture/greetings in the AATA SirParba Souvenir.
Half-page family picture/greetings in the AATA SirParba Souvenir.
AATA da Siri - Business Grand Sponsor
$10,000
** Eligible for souvenir cover back page (first come first serve) **
* Up to 7 registration passes
* Grand Event Sponsor- title
* 2 min stage time
* Video clip/advertisements (1 min.) * played during the event multiple times
* Ad promotion in whatsapp
* Full page business ad display in Souvenir
* Vendor booth opportunity
** Eligible for souvenir cover back page (first come first serve) **
* Up to 7 registration passes
* Grand Event Sponsor- title
* 2 min stage time
* Video clip/advertisements (1 min.) * played during the event multiple times
* Ad promotion in whatsapp
* Full page business ad display in Souvenir
* Vendor booth opportunity
AATA da Perme - Business Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
** Eligible for souvenir inner cover front page (first come first serve) **
* Up to 5 registration passes
* Grand Event Sponsor- title
* 1 min stage time
* Video clip/advertisements (1 min.) * played during the event
* Ad promotion in whatsapp
* Full page business ad display in Souvenir
* Vendor booth opportunity
** Eligible for souvenir inner cover front page (first come first serve) **
* Up to 5 registration passes
* Grand Event Sponsor- title
* 1 min stage time
* Video clip/advertisements (1 min.) * played during the event
* Ad promotion in whatsapp
* Full page business ad display in Souvenir
* Vendor booth opportunity
AATA da Isira - Business Diamond Sponsor
$3,000
** Eligible for souvenir inner cover back page (first come first serve) **
* Up to 3 registration passes
* Event Sponsor- title
* 30 sec stage time
* Video clip/advertisements (30 sec.) played during the event
* Ad promotion in whatsapp
* Full page business ad display in Souvenir
* Vendor booth opportunity
** Eligible for souvenir inner cover back page (first come first serve) **
* Up to 3 registration passes
* Event Sponsor- title
* 30 sec stage time
* Video clip/advertisements (30 sec.) played during the event
* Ad promotion in whatsapp
* Full page business ad display in Souvenir
* Vendor booth opportunity
AATA da Bangar - Business Gold Sponsor
$1,000
* Up to 2 registration passes
* 30 sec. stage time
* Video clip/advertisements (30 sec.) played during the event
* Ad promotion in whatsapp
* Full page business ad display in Souvenir
* Vendor booth opportunity
* Up to 2 registration passes
* 30 sec. stage time
* Video clip/advertisements (30 sec.) played during the event
* Ad promotion in whatsapp
* Full page business ad display in Souvenir
* Vendor booth opportunity
AATA da Bolli - Business Silver Sponsor
$500
1 Registration pass
* Ad promotion in whatsapp
* Full page business ad display in Souvenir
* Vendor booth opportunity
1 Registration pass
* Ad promotion in whatsapp
* Full page business ad display in Souvenir
* Vendor booth opportunity
AATA da Bolpu - Business Bronze Sponsor
$250
* Ad display during the event
* Half page business ad display in Souvenir
* Vendor booth opportunity
* Ad display during the event
* Half page business ad display in Souvenir
* Vendor booth opportunity
Add a donation for All America Tulu Association Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!