AATA - Siri Parba 2025 - Donations, Sponsorship and Souvenir!

** Eligible for souvenir inner cover front page (first come first serve) ** Up to 5 registration passes Event Sponsor- title Recognition on stage Full-page family picture/greetings in the AATA Siri Parba Souvenir. Family picture showcased during the event

** Eligible for souvenir inner cover front page (first come first serve) ** Up to 5 registration passes Event Sponsor- title Recognition on stage Full-page family picture/greetings in the AATA Siri Parba Souvenir. Family picture showcased during the event

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