All America Tulu Association Inc

Hosted by

All America Tulu Association Inc

About this event

AATA - Siri Parba 2025 - Donations, Sponsorship and Souvenir!

7833 Fussell Ave

Cary, NC 27519, USA

AATA da Siri - Family Grand Sponsor
$10,000
** Eligible for souvenir cover back page (first come first serve) ** **Family Sponsorship** Up to 7 registration passes Grand Event Sponsor- title Recognition on stage Full-page family picture/greetings in the AATA Siri Parba Souvenir. Family picture showcased during the event
AATA da Perme - Family Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
** Eligible for souvenir inner cover front page (first come first serve) ** Up to 5 registration passes Event Sponsor- title Recognition on stage Full-page family picture/greetings in the AATA Siri Parba Souvenir. Family picture showcased during the event
AATA da Isira - Family Diamond Sponsor
$3,000
** Eligible for souvenir inner cover back page (first come first serve) ** Up to 3 registration passes Event Sponsor- title Recognition on stage Full-page family picture/greetings in the AATA Siri Parba Souvenir. Family picture showcased during the event
AATA da Bangar - Family Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Up to 2 registration passes Full-page family picture/greetings in the AATA Siri Parba Souvenir. Family picture showcased during the event
AATA da Bolli - Family Silver Sponsor
$500
1 Registration pass Full-page family picture/greetings in the AATA Siri Parba Souvenir. Family picture showcased during the event
AATA da Bolpu - Family Bronze Sponsor
$250
Half-page family picture/greetings in the AATA SirParba Souvenir. Family picture showcased during the event
AATA da Kammena - Family Greetings
$100
Half-page family picture/greetings in the AATA SirParba Souvenir.
AATA da Siri - Business Grand Sponsor
$10,000
** Eligible for souvenir cover back page (first come first serve) ** * Up to 7 registration passes * Grand Event Sponsor- title * 2 min stage time * Video clip/advertisements (1 min.) * played during the event multiple times * Ad promotion in whatsapp * Full page business ad display in Souvenir * Vendor booth opportunity
AATA da Perme - Business Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
** Eligible for souvenir inner cover front page (first come first serve) ** * Up to 5 registration passes * Grand Event Sponsor- title * 1 min stage time * Video clip/advertisements (1 min.) * played during the event * Ad promotion in whatsapp * Full page business ad display in Souvenir * Vendor booth opportunity
AATA da Isira - Business Diamond Sponsor
$3,000
** Eligible for souvenir inner cover back page (first come first serve) ** * Up to 3 registration passes * Event Sponsor- title * 30 sec stage time * Video clip/advertisements (30 sec.) played during the event * Ad promotion in whatsapp * Full page business ad display in Souvenir * Vendor booth opportunity
AATA da Bangar - Business Gold Sponsor
$1,000
* Up to 2 registration passes * 30 sec. stage time * Video clip/advertisements (30 sec.) played during the event * Ad promotion in whatsapp * Full page business ad display in Souvenir * Vendor booth opportunity
AATA da Bolli - Business Silver Sponsor
$500
1 Registration pass * Ad promotion in whatsapp * Full page business ad display in Souvenir * Vendor booth opportunity
AATA da Bolpu - Business Bronze Sponsor
$250
* Ad display during the event * Half page business ad display in Souvenir * Vendor booth opportunity
Add a donation for All America Tulu Association Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!