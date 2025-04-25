AATA - Siri Parba 2025 - SiriNudi

Half page space in the Siri Parba Souvenir for your family picture/greetings
Half-Page Business Sponsorship
$250
Business advertisement featured in the Siri Parba Souvenir
Business advertisement showcased during the event
Souvenir inner cover back page
$3,000
Only one page is available, allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Up to 3 registration passes
Event Sponsor- title
30 sec stage time
Video clip/advertisements (30 sec.) played during the event
Ad promotion in whatsapp
Full page business ad display in Souvenir
Vendor booth opportunity
Souvenir inner cover front page
$5,000
Only one page is available, allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Up to 5 registration passes
Grand Event Sponsor- title
1 min stage time
Video clip/advertisements (1 min.) played during the event
Ad promotion in whatsapp
Full page business ad display in Souvenir
Vendor booth opportunity
Souvenir cover back page
$10,000
Only one page is available, allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Up to 7 registration passes
Grand Event Sponsor- title
2 min stage time
Video clip/advertisements (1 min.) played during the event multiple times
Ad promotion in whatsapp
Full page business ad display in Souvenir
Vendor booth opportunity
Add a donation for All America Tulu Association Inc
$
