All America Tulu Association Inc

AATA - Siri Parba 2025 - SiriNudi

7833 Fussell Ave

Cary, NC 27519, USA

Half-Page Family Greetings
$100
Half page space in the Siri Parba Souvenir for your family picture/greetings
Half-Page Business Sponsorship
$250
Business advertisement featured in the Siri Parba Souvenir Business advertisement showcased during the event
Souvenir inner cover back page
$3,000
Only one page is available, allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Up to 3 registration passes Event Sponsor- title 30 sec stage time Video clip/advertisements (30 sec.) played during the event Ad promotion in whatsapp Full page business ad display in Souvenir Vendor booth opportunity
Souvenir inner cover front page
$5,000
Only one page is available, allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Up to 5 registration passes Grand Event Sponsor- title 1 min stage time Video clip/advertisements (1 min.) played during the event Ad promotion in whatsapp Full page business ad display in Souvenir Vendor booth opportunity
Souvenir cover back page
$10,000
Only one page is available, allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Up to 7 registration passes Grand Event Sponsor- title 2 min stage time Video clip/advertisements (1 min.) played during the event multiple times Ad promotion in whatsapp Full page business ad display in Souvenir Vendor booth opportunity Souvenir cover back page (first come first serve)
