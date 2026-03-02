AAUW Half Moon Bay Branch Online Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Value: $50. 8x10 framed print of Martin’s Beach by artist Ara Croce. Ara likes to bring the beauty of the California and Italian coasts to others with her art. She also takes great pleasure in capturing the things around her in everyday life, as well as memories from other travels.
Starting bid
Value: $75. 14x19 framed print of Sunset HMB Harbor by artist Ara Croce. Ara likes to bring the beauty of the California and Italian coasts to others with her art. She also takes great pleasure in capturing the things around her in everyday life, as well as memories from other travels.
Starting bid
Value: $60. 16x20 Acrylic painting by Stacy Duncan Connaway, an exceptional artist, who above all else, devoted her days to painting in multiple mediums such as watercolor, oil, and acrylic.
Donated by the Coastal Arts League Gallery and Museum. The gallery and museum hosts a full schedule of exhibitions, including juried shows that attract artists from across the Bay Area, showcasing a diverse range of art forms, from painting and photography to fiber arts, ceramics, glass, and jewelry.
Starting bid
Value: $50. This charming independent bookstore offers a unique blend of new and used titles, catering to literary tastes of all kinds.
Starting bid
Value: $25. Set of greeting cards by Barbara Greensweig (four designs in a set of 8 cards and envelopes). Barbara’s artwork has been featured on event posters, promotions for Northern California wineries, and products by a variety of companies, among others. Her paintings are part of private and corporate collections in the US and abroad. Her pieces are executed in bold compositions with brilliant color showcasing scenes encountered during her world travels. She especially likes to capture the beauty of Northern California and the coast around Half Moon Bay where she lives.
Starting bid
Value: $45. Set of 2025 Topps Baseball Cards from Coast Cards. Coast Cards carries a large assortment of sports and Pokémon cards and a selection of hobby boxes, packs, and singles.
Starting bid
Value: $25. Set of Pokémon League Battle Deck from Coast Cards. Coast Cards carries a large assortment of sports and Pokémon cards and a selection of hobby boxes, packs, and singles.
Starting bid
Value: $60. Jennifer Neale's whimsical hand-drawn pen-and-ink cards, 6 sets of hand drawn cards, 3 cards /set.
Starting bid
Value: $60. View the largest collection of original Peanuts artwork in the world at the Charles M. Schulz Museum. Located in Santa Rosa, California, the Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to giving depth to the funny pages through the preservation, display, and interpretation of the life and art of Peanuts comic strip creator, Charles M. Schulz.
Starting bid
Value: $249. One-year Filoli 4 Membership which includes daytime general admission for 2 named members and 2 guests or 1 named member and 3 guests at the Filoli Gardens. Filoli offers unique experiences for the whole family every season. Members enjoy exclusive benefits.
Starting bid
Value: $298. Two SF Symphony Premier Orchestra tickets for the Pre-Concert event for Simone Young & Gautier Capucon on Saturday, April 18, 2026, 7:30pm. Seats U106 and U107.
Starting bid
Value:$100. By The Teashore is an un/traditional Afternoon Tea restaurant (with breakfast on the weekends!) located in Half Moon Bay. You’ll find some traditional menu offerings that you might expect from a tea house, and then there will be some surprises.They also have a dog-friendly patio April through September.
Starting bid
Value: $70. Cameron’s Inn and Pub $50 Gift Certificate and a Bottle of Brut Champagne. Cameron's is a true English pub that boasts 19 beers on tap, 60 plus in bottles, and a beer can collection of 2000+. The pub hosts different events, like Karaoke, Trivia Tuesday, Live Mic. Play a game of darts, dice, dominoes, cribbage board, and backgammon. The back game room has an authentic shuffleboard.
Starting bid
Value $32. Two pounds of Organic French Dark Roasted Ground Coffee from Cunha’s Country Store. Cunha's Country Store is a historic grocery store and sandwich shop that offers international grocery and candy from many different nationalities like British, Portuguese, Italian and American. They also make delicious sandwiches, have a variety of liquor, and local stuff like artichoke bread, honey, wine, and jams.
Starting bid
Value $48. Three pounds of Organic Italian Dark Roast Whole Beans Coffee from Cunha’s Country Store. Cunha's Country Store is a historic grocery store and sandwich shop that offers international grocery and candy from many different nationalities like British, Portuguese, Italian and American. They also make delicious sandwiches, have a variety of liquor, and local stuff like artichoke bread, honey, wine, and jams.
Starting bid
Value $48. Two pounds of Half Moon Blend Medium Roast Whole Beans and one pound of Pumpkin Festival Spice Medium Roast Ground Coffee from Cunha’s Country Store. Cunha's Country Store is a historic grocery store and sandwich shop that offers international grocery and candy from many different nationalities like British, Portuguese, Italian and American. They also make delicious sandwiches, have a variety of liquor, and local stuff like artichoke bread, honey, wine, and jams.
Starting bid
Value $48. One bottle each of Pinot Noir, Merlot, Sangiovese, and Chardonnay wine from Cunha’s Country Store. Cunha's Country Store is a historic grocery store and sandwich shop that offers international grocery and candy from many different nationalities like British, Portuguese, Italian and American. They also make delicious sandwiches, have a variety of liquor, and local stuff like artichoke bread, honey, wine, and jams.
Starting bid
Value $48. One bottle each of Pinot Noir, Merlot, Sangiovese, and Chardonnay wine from Cunha’s Country Store. Cunha's Country Store is a historic grocery store and sandwich shop that offers international grocery and candy from many different nationalities like British, Portuguese, Italian and American. They also make delicious sandwiches, have a variety of liquor, and local stuff like artichoke bread, honey, wine, and jams.
Starting bid
Value $36. Two bottles of Merlot, and one bottle of Sangiovese wine from Cunha’s Country Store. Cunha's Country Store is a historic grocery store and sandwich shop that offers international grocery and candy from many different nationalities like British, Portuguese, Italian and American. They also make delicious sandwiches, have a variety of liquor, and local stuff like artichoke bread, honey, wine, and jams.
Starting bid
Value: $75. Evangeline Cuisine has been serving delicious meals since 2019. Founded by a husband, wife, and their son, the restaurant was inspired by a remarkable chef who encouraged them to persevere through challenging times and pursue their passion.
Starting bid
Value: $100. Half Moon Bay Joe’s is a popular dining spot renowned for its mix of Italian and American cuisine, offering a relaxed and casual dining experience. Catering to all meals of the day, the restaurant is committed to preparing each dish from scratch.
Starting bid
Value: $90. One bottle of California botanical gin and one bottle of barrel finished botanical gin from Jettywave. The distillery specializes in handcrafted, small-batch spirits, including their signature offerings: a smooth, oak-aged whiskey and a crisp, botanical-infused gin. Housed in a refurbished warehouse, the distillery boasts a rustic yet contemporary design that echoes the maritime legacy of the region.
Starting bid
Value: $100. La Costanera is a contemporary, authentic Peruvian restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean north of Half Moon Bay. Their extensive menu highlights the coastal cuisine of Latin America. Guests can enjoy their signature ceviche or sip a handcrafted cocktail while taking in the vast ocean and coastal mountain views.
Starting bid
Value: $75. For thirty years, Mezza Luna has been serving southern Italian dishes with a California flair. The focus has always been on high-quality meats, fish, and produce, much of it locally sourced.
Starting bid
Value: $100. Enjoy hearty Italian American fare at Pasta Moon, an award-winning and popular destination in Half Moon Bay. Pasta Moon serves contemporary Italian cuisine using the freshest local produce available. Their menu rotates regularly depending on what’s in season, bringing guests a contemporary Italian dining experience that is unique and eco-friendly. Gift card good Mondays through Thursdays.
Starting bid
Value: $25. Rebyl Coffee & Food offers a welcoming atmosphere with a modern, hip vibe that attracts both casual coffee drinkers and dedicated caffeine enthusiasts. Coffee lovers will appreciate the carefully crafted espresso drinks. The menu also features classic options like lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, Americanos, and local farm-sourced treats.
Starting bid
Value $100. Sam’s Chowder House is an authentic New England-style seafood restaurant in Half Moon Bay with Pacific Ocean views, pet-friendly outdoor oceanfront dining, and indoor and outdoor private event venues. They serve sustainable ocean-fresh seafood, with specialties like lobster spaghetti.
Starting bid
Value: $75. The Alena Jean Flower Shop & Nursery creates wonderful flower arrangements for all occasions. The shop and nursery carry well-cared-for plants alongside a variety of garden decor.
Starting bid
Value: $50. With a selection of yarns, needles, patterns, buttons, books, knitting accessories, and gifts, the family-owned and managed small business offers knowledgeable and friendly service, all-level knitting classes, and a unique and colorful space that serves a community of creative crafters from all over the globe.
Starting bid
Value: $100. Fog Town Toys is a specialty toy store offering a wide range of games, kites, puzzles, beach toys, and playthings for all ages. The store also provides mylar and latex helium-filled balloons, which are available for both delivery and pick-up.
Starting bid
Value: $100. Juno’s Little Mercantile is a shop for women who care about quality, sustainability, and looking their best. This cozy vintage boutique offers a curated collection of apparel, accessories and footwear made to last a lifetime.
Starting bid
Value: $50. Nasturtium Art of Living offers an eclectic collection of home décor, gifts, and personal accessories, including coastal chic products to outfit your home.
Starting bid
Value: $100. P. Cottontail & Co. is a specialty store offering unique clothing, gifts, accessories, and shoes for boys and girls from newborn to 12 years old. P. Cottontail & Co. takes pride in offering high-quality products sourced from the best manufacturers.
Starting bid
Value $45. Meri Meri paper flowers garland from the Paper Crane. The garland features 8 flowers in 4 designs; simple self-assembly required, Garland flower length - 8.5'; measures 12.5' including excess cord.
The Paper Crane is family owned and operated in Half Moon Bay, CA since 1985, offering unique cards, gifts, stationery, and custom letterpress.
Starting bid
Value $100. The Robin’s Noel provides exquisite seasonal decor and unique treasures for the avid collector. Add a touch of seasonal charm to your home with their distinctive and delightful offerings.
Starting bid
Value: $248. New Dooney & Bourke San Francisco Giants bags from the Vessel Vintage &Thrift shop. Tote bag measures H10"xW12"xD4", zipper closure, inside pockets, strap drop 11". Comes with a smaller crossbody bag measuring H7"xW9"xD2", zipper closure, pockets and adjustable 52" strap.
Vessel Vintage & Thrift is a charming boutique that blends the thrill of thrift shopping with the allure of carefully curated vintage finds.
Starting bid
Value: $478. Gift certificate for two-night stay for two guests at By The Sea Inn, conveniently located on historic Main St. in Half Moon Bay. It puts you steps away from beaches, award-winning restaurants, boutique shops, artisan bakeries, cozy cafes, galleries, and other local businesses. Excludes holidays and events.
Starting bid
Value: $450. Gift Certificate for one-night deluxe accommodations at the Oceano Hotel and Spa. Every room at Oceano has a fireplace. The hotel is just a few steps to the charming Pillar Point Harbor and is within walkable distance to several restaurants serving incredible food.
Starting bid
Value: $150. Gift Certificate for a 50-minute hands-on session using the Zero Balancing therapy. The Zero Balance practitioner uses a light touch directed at the level of skeletal bone which feels good and deeply relaxing. Benefits of zero balancing include: *increased feeling of health and well-being, *released mental, emotional and physical tension,*reduction of pain and discomfort, and *enhanced stability, balance and freedom of movement.
Starting bid
Value: 185. Gift certificate for an acupuncture session. Good for an initial visit to restore, relax, and rejuvenate.
Starting bid
Value: $75. Gift certificate for Smog Check at Davey’s Smog & Auto Service. The ASE Master Certified Advanced Level Specialists and Mercedes Certified Technicians have over 30+ years combined experience and are committed to keeping the coastside air clean. They offer smog test certifications and repairs, car diagnostics, and brake checks, etc.
Starting bid
Value: $68. Harloe's Automotive, located in Moss Beach, CA, is known for its honest and reliable auto repair services. They offer a range of services including oil changes and various automotive repairs, with a focus on customer satisfaction.
Starting bid
Value: $75. La Costanera is a contemporary, authentic Peruvian restaurant overlooking the Pacific Ocean north of Half Moon Bay. Their extensive menu highlights the coastal cuisine of Latin America. Guests can enjoy their signature ceviche or sip a handcrafted cocktail while taking in the vast ocean and coastal mountain views.
Starting bid
Value: $25. Provided by local gardener, Carol Keller, the Protea bouquet includes a variety of at least four fresh long-lasting Protea. Pictured is a typical arrangement. Carol will deliver between Pacifica and half Moon Bay, or the buyer can arrange pick up in Moss Beach.
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Starting bid
Value: $25. Provided by local gardener, Carol Keller, the Protea bouquet includes a variety of at least four fresh long-lasting Protea. Pictured is a typical arrangement. Carol will deliver between Pacifica and half Moon Bay, or the buyer can arrange pick up in Moss Beach.
Starting bid
Value: $25. Provided by local gardener, Carol Keller, the Protea bouquet includes a variety of at least four fresh long-lasting Protea. Pictured is a typical arrangement. Carol will deliver between Pacifica and half Moon Bay, or the buyer can arrange pick up in Moss Beach.
Starting bid
Value: $25. Provided by local gardener, Carol Keller, the Protea bouquet includes a variety of at least four fresh long-lasting Protea. Pictured is a typical arrangement. Carol will deliver between Pacifica and half Moon Bay, or the buyer can arrange pick up in Moss Beach.
Starting bid
Value: $25. Provided by local gardener, Carol Keller, the Protea bouquet includes a variety of at least four fresh long-lasting Protea. Pictured is a typical arrangement. Carol will deliver between Pacifica and half Moon Bay, or the buyer can arrange pick up in Moss Beach.
Starting bid
Value: $25. Provided by local gardener, Carol Keller, the Protea bouquet includes a variety of at least four fresh long-lasting Protea. Pictured is a typical arrangement. Carol will deliver between Pacifica and half Moon Bay, or the buyer can arrange pick up in Moss Beach.
Starting bid
Value: $25. Provided by local gardener, Carol Keller, the Protea bouquet includes a variety of at least four fresh long-lasting Protea. Pictured is a typical arrangement. Carol will deliver between Pacifica and half Moon Bay, or the buyer can arrange pick up in Moss Beach.
Starting bid
Value: $25. Provided by local gardener, Carol Keller, the Protea bouquet includes a variety of at least four fresh long-lasting Protea. Pictured is a typical arrangement. Carol will deliver between Pacifica and half Moon Bay, or the buyer can arrange pick up in Moss Beach.
Starting bid
Value: $25. Provided by local gardener, Carol Keller, the Protea bouquet includes a variety of at least four fresh long-lasting Protea. Pictured is a typical arrangement. Carol will deliver between Pacifica and half Moon Bay, or the buyer can arrange pick up in Moss Beach.
Starting bid
Value: $25. Provided by local gardener, Carol Keller, the Protea bouquet includes a variety of at least four fresh long-lasting Protea. Pictured is a typical arrangement. Carol will deliver between Pacifica and half Moon Bay, or the buyer can arrange pick up in Moss Beach.
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