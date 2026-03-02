AAUW Half Moon Bay Branch Online Auction 2026

Value: $60. 16x20 Acrylic painting by Stacy Duncan Connaway, an exceptional artist, who above all else, devoted her days to painting in multiple mediums such as watercolor, oil, and acrylic.





Donated by the Coastal Arts League Gallery and Museum. The gallery and museum hosts a full schedule of exhibitions, including juried shows that attract artists from across the Bay Area, showcasing a diverse range of art forms, from painting and photography to fiber arts, ceramics, glass, and jewelry.