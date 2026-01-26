AAUW State College Membership

About the memberships
Valid until March 26, 2027
AAUW State College empowers women and girls through education, advocacy, and community action. As a member, you'll connect with like-minded individuals, participate in interest groups and events, and support local scholarships and STEM programs. (Of your $94 annual dues, $74 (national dues) is tax deductible)
Valid until March 26, 2027
Open to any undergraduate or graduate student currently enrolled in an accredited college or university.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!