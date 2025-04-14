A>B & B>A 50% 2025 Summer League Waiver, Rules, and Payment

2025 Chautauqua County Volleyball Club (CCVC) Liability Waiver In consideration of you accepting this entry, I, (the “Participant”), who am 18 years of age or over, intending to be legally bound do hereby waive and forever release any and all right and claims for damages or injuries that I may have against any Chautauqua County Volleyball Club (“CCVC”) coordinators, hosting venue, and all of other agents assisting with the Event(s) (“tournaments, leagues, fundraisers, skills training, etc.”) for any and all injuries to Participant or their personal property. This release includes all injuries and/or damages suffered by Participant or any guest of the Participant (including minors) during any Event(s) held by the CCVC. I recognize, intend and understand that this release is binding on our heirs, executors, administrators, or assignees. I acknowledge that any event/sporting event could be an extreme test of a person’s physical and mental limits and carries with it the potential for death, serious injury or property loss. I assume all risks associated with any CCVC Events, including, but not limited to: slips/falls, contact with other Participants, etc. and waive any and all claims which I might have based on participating in any CCVC Event. I acknowledge all such risks are known and understood by us. I agree to abide by all decisions of any Chautauqua County Volleyball Club (CCVC) coordinator relative to the Participant's ability to safely participate in these Events. I certify that if the Participant has a medical condition that The Chautauqua County Volleyball Club (CCVC) coordinators need to be aware of, I have disclosed that information. In the event of an illness, injury or medical emergency arising during these Events, I hereby authorize and give our consent to the event coordinators/volunteers to secure from any accredited hospital, clinic and/ or physician any treatment deemed necessary for the Participant's immediate care. I agree that I will be fully responsible for payment of any and all medical services and treatment rendered to the Participant, including but not limited to medical transport, medications, treatment and hospitalization. I acknowledge that any bystanders (including those under 18) are the responsibility of the Participant. The above waiver also applies to any and all bystanders. Additionally, bystanders must not interfere with play and any areas used by bystanders must be returned to its original condition. By submitting this entry, I acknowledge having read and agreed to the above release and waiver AND having read and agreed to the rules listed below. Further, I grant permission to all the foregoing to use the Participant's name, voice and images of the Participant in any photographs, motion pictures, results, publications or any other print, videography or electronic recording of this league for legitimate purposes. This waiver will be valid for all CCVC Events and venues that take place in the calendar year 2025 unless otherwise revoked by the Participant. Absolutely NO unsportsmanlike conduct will be tolerated at Events. You can be permanently removed from an Event, at the discretion of the event coordinators, at any time. The event coordinators have the final say with regards to any situations that happen at any CCVC Event. If you are removed from an Event, no refund will be given. Summer League Specific Rules and Regulations: THE SERVE: Server must serve from behind boundary line. Touching the boundary is a foot fault and will result in the loss of the point as well as the serve. Ball may be served underhand or overhand. Served ball may graze net and drop to other side for a point. First game serve is determined by volley (3 times over the net); each game after that will be served by the previous loser. Flip a coin (or rock, paper, scissors) before the game to choose sides for initial game, the second game teams switch sides, and teams switch when the first team gets to 11 points for the 3rd game. No attacking a serve (ex. blocking or spiking). Servers cannot allow the ball to drop after the initial toss (unless there is potential interference from the other court). SCORING: Rally scoring will be used (points scored on every serve of the ball) Offense will score on a defensive miss or out-of-bounds hit. Defense will score on an offensive miss, out-of-bounds hit, or missed serve. Pool play games will be played to 21 points and must be won by 2 points; no cap. Playoffs and championship games are played to 25 points and must be won 2 points; no cap. Best 2 out of the 3 games determines set winner. Third game should be played, as point differential will be used for seed placement in the event of a tie. ROTATION: Players will rotate each time they win the serve, clockwise rotation. There must be 6 players on each side (INCLUDING TWO FEMALE PLAYERS) or the ghost rule must be implemented. The starting 6 players DO NOT have to make a full rotation before substitution. Substitutions will only be made in the back row; after a player enters the game through substitution, they will then make at least one full rotation. In the case of an injury, a player may be replaced in the exact position. PLAYING THE GAME: A player cannot hit the ball twice during a play (a block is not considered a hit) The ball may be played off the net at any time even during volley. A ball touching the boundary line is considered in bounds. A ball contacting the antenna or passing outside the antenna is considered out-of-bounds. Two female players must be always on the court (unless ghost rule is applied) A legal hit is contact from a player's body including feet, which does not allow the ball to come to a rest. Back row attacks are only permitted behind the 10-foot line. If 2 players contact the ball simultaneously, it is considered one play and the players involved may not participate in the next play. Any LEGITIMATE dispute over a point will be referred to the score keeper or replayed. Teams are not permitted to bring their own ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES to venues that serve alcohol. Non-compliance with this rule will result in the entire team’s immediate removal from the league. CCVC RULES: No smoking or vaping on the courts. Please exercise etiquette when using smokeable or vape substances. Cigarette butts should be extinguished and deposited in trash cans. Working Teams A full working team schedule will be provided prior to the season opener. If a team is unable to fulfill their working team responsibilities, it is their responsibility to find coverage. All players must be on the team's roster or permanent sub list to play with that team. Players cannot be included on more than one roster. Additions to the roster can be made during the season with approval from the committee; however, no additional players can be added during playoff or championship games. To be eligible to play in the playoffs and the championship, a player must have played a minimum of 3 sets (9 games total) during the regular season. For the Playoffs and Championship, subs from the sub list will be appointed to teams in need by lottery. If all six of a team’s players have not arrived by 5 minutes past scheduled start time, the team must follow the ghost rule to stay on schedule or forfeit the game by 20 minutes past the start time. If the first game is forfeited and enough players arrive to play the second and/or third game in the set, the games may proceed, provided the set does not cause a late start for the next scheduled game. GHOST RULE: When there are fewer than 6 players, the position for the missing player shall be designated as a "ghost player". When a “ghost player’s” position arrives to serve, the serve is forfeit but there is no point allocated or deducted. The “ghost player” position will remain vacant throughout the rotation. When the “ghost player” position reaches the front row, there will only be two physical players at the net. If a back row player crosses the ten-foot line on attack, the result will be a point loss. If you have 5 players and are applying the ghost rule, at least one player must be female. Playoff and championship games MUST BE PLAYED WITH SIX PLAYERS, or the team(s) must forfeit (no ghost rule permitted in these games) Forfeit: When there is a forfeit, the winning team will receive a win and a 5-point differential. Contact Josh to verify proper scoring in League Lobster. CCVC will not be responsible for individuals that intentionally or unintentionally violate Federal, State, or Local laws, ordinances, rules, or regulations. This includes Alcohol consumption in public parks. Unsportsmanlike conduct including sexual harassment of any kind will not be tolerated. Depending on the severity of the incident (specifically, physical altercations), removal from the league is at the discretion of the committee. If a verbal warning has been given to a player, a second warning to the same player will result in removal from the league; no exceptions. Your team shall not leave any trash behind. Please clean up after yourselves. If you are a repeat offender, you could receive a point penalty in your next game. This should go without saying but referee yourselves and games appropriately. If there is a contested play, the teams should refer to the score keeper. If the outcome is still unresolved, the point will be replayed. If you bring children, please keep them from interfering with the games; you are responsible for ensuring your children follow all rules and their safety. Please keep in mind this is an adult bar league and adult language is common. PLEASE NOTE: When checking out that the percentage processing fee can be adjusted to zero.

