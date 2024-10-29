Acton Boxborough Monday Nite Quarterbacks Association
About this raffle
AB High School Football and Cheer TURKEY TOUCHDOWN RAFFLE!
FIRST DOWN FEAST - 1 Raffle Ticket!
$5
Turkey Touchdown Annual Fundraiser! Winners are Announced Monday, November 18th and pickup is at Idlywilde Farms in Acton, MA! Pickup is Thanksgiving Week. Details regarding the size of the Turkey are announced 11/18! But it's BIG!
GRAVY GOAL LINE - 3 Raffle Tickets!
$12
This includes 3 tickets
Turkey Touchdown Annual Fundraiser! Winners are Announced Monday, November 18th and pickup is at Idlywilde Farms in Acton, MA! Pickup is Thanksgiving Week. Details regarding the size of the Turkey are announced 11/18! But it's BIG!
TURKEY TOUCHDOWN - 5 Raffle Tickets!
$20
This includes 5 tickets
Turkey Touchdown Annual Fundraiser! Winners are Announced Monday, November 18th and pickup is at Idlywilde Farms in Acton, MA! Pickup is Thanksgiving Week. Details regarding the size of the Turkey are announced 11/18! But it's BIG!
Add a donation for Acton Boxborough Monday Nite Quarterbacks Association
$
