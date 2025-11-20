AB ONLY - FIRE SALE for Virtuosi of Houston Opening Night

You are bidding on a truly exceptional experience: Two (2) Tickets to a Houston Symphony Concert of your choice (subject to availability for select performances), complete with Complimentary Valet Parking and exclusive Donor Lounge Access!

This package offers the ultimate hassle-free and elevated night out at the magnificent Jones Hall for the Performing Arts.





What's Included:

Two (2) Houston Symphony Concert Tickets: Enjoy world-class music performed by one of the nation's leading orchestras. Choose from Classical, Pops, or any applicable concert series (some blockbuster/special events may require an upgrade or may be excluded; please check with the box office upon booking).

Complimentary Valet Parking Pass: Skip the search for a spot! Arrive stress-free with the convenience of complimentary valet service for the evening.

Two (2) Donor Lounge Passes: Gain access to the exclusive Donor Lounge, perfect for enjoying a pre-show or intermission glass of wine in a relaxed, upscale setting.

Important Details & Redemption:

Booking: Tickets must be redeemed by contacting the Houston Symphony Box Office at least two weeks prior to the desired concert date to secure seating. Blackout dates may apply.

Expiration: Valid for the 2025-2026 Season, expiring on June 30, 2026.





Retail Value: $350.00