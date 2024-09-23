The Girlfriends Silent Auction

Kashia Sherrie, widely recognized as Ms. Flawless,
hails from Chicago but was raised in
California before establishing herself as a prominent
figure in Las Vegas. With over two decades of
professional experience in the beauty industry and a
decade of grooming by three generations of
legendary cosmetologists, she has undeniably
solidified her position in hair styling, hair care, and
customer service, drawing from the wisdom,
knowledge, expertise, and education passed down
through her family legacy.
Her roots trace back to a grandmother who closely
collaborated with Madam CJ Walker, a pioneer in the
beauty industry. Additionally, her father, Exclusively
Mr. Charles, known as the Stylist to the Stars,
operated a renowned salon on the iconic Melrose
strip in Hollywood, California, paving the way for Kashia Sherrie to continue the
legacy.
Kashia Sherrie's quest for excellence led her to enroll in Paul Mitchell, the School
of Las Vegas, where she is a stylist to receive the prestigious Visionary Award, a
testament to her creative talents. As a Master Stylist, she specializes in hair
extensions, precision cutting, coloring, and natural hair care and has earned a
well-deserved reputation for her flawless weaves and coloring techniques.
Beyond the salon chair, Kashia Sherrie introduced "Heal Thy Hair," a product
designed to restore and hydrate the scalp while promoting healthy growth. Her
deep compassion has driven her to assist women worldwide who suffer from
Alopecia. She has used her expertise to create this product and various braid
patterns, offering hope, security, confidence, and beauty to those affected by
this condition.
Over the past three decades, Kashia Sherrie has built a vast clientele spanning
multiple cities and states, including numerous celebrities such as Tiffany
Haddish, Kim Noel from the Fox TV show "Empire," Judge Jasmine Lilly Spells,
Angela Teek, Ane Marshall, Channel 8 Anchor Shakala Alvaranga, and Danay Mc
Clinton from OWN TV. She has contributed her talent to video shoots for artists
like Da Baby and Tory Lanez, establishing herself as a trusted name among
dancers, models, and even individuals in the adult entertainment industry.
Currently operating in Chicago, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, Kashia Sherrie is in
the process of opening her second location. Her dedication extends beyond her
clientele, as she actively mentors emerging talents in the beauty industry and
founded the non-profit organization "I Speak Life," focused on addressing the
needs of /the youth in her community, underscoring her commitment to making a
positive impact beyond her dreams and goals.
EXPIRES 10/3/24
Valued at $250
Throne Chair Baby Shower Rental Package
$250
Starting bid
Elegant Baby Shower Rental Package. Transform your baby shower into a magical and unforgettable event with this elegant rental package. Bid now for a complete setup that includes stunning King & Queen chairs with color options of all Gold, White & Gold or White & Silver. B A B Y Letters dessert table with clear table top. Professional delivery and setup. Place your bid now to secure this elegant baby shower rental package and create a celebration that mom-to-be and guests will cherish forever!
Please note that delivery is included within a maximum distance of 20mi outside of Chicago.
EXPIRES 8/3/25
Valued at $425 (not including delivery fee)
Professional DJ for hire 5hours
$250
Starting bid
Bid now for an unforgettable experience with DJ Syiah, a versatile performer who effortlessly spins tracks across all genres. With a particular expertise in House Music, DJ Syiah brings energy to every event. DJ Syiah also offers the unique option to play a set playlist of your choice. Craft your ideal soundtrack and let DJ Syiah bring it to life with his professional touch.
EXPIRES 8/3/25
Valued at $500.00
Throne Chair Prom Rental Package
$250
Starting bid
Elegant Prom Rental Package. Transform your Prom into a magical and unforgettable event with this elegant rental package. Bid now for a complete setup that includes stunning King & Queen chairs with color options of all Gold, White & Gold, all Black, or White & Silver. P R O M Letters dessert table with clear table top. Professional delivery and setup. Place your bid now to secure this elegant Prom rental package and create a celebration that everyone will remember forever!
Please note that delivery is included within a maximum distance of 20mi outside of Chicago.
EXPIRES 8/3/25
Valued at $425 (not including delivery fee)
Mens pair of JORDANS TRUE FLIGHT
$100
Starting bid
Get your hands on a coveted pair of BRAND NEW, STILL IN THE BOX, NEVER BEEN WORN Air Jordans! Mens - Size 13
Valued at $150.00
Classic Designer Clutch/Purse - Pre Loved Perfect Condition
$300
Starting bid
A Gucci mini chain bag with a structured shape in textured leather. The flap closure features the Double G gold toned hardware.
Black metal-free tanned leather
Inside: 20 card slots, 1 zip pocket with gusset,
1 open compartment
Removable chain shoulder strap with 23.5" drop
Snap button closure
8"W x 5"H x 1.5"D
Made in Italy
Fits up to iPhone and lipstick
Valued at $800.00
Chic Riverfront Luncheon w/a Special Host
$100
Starting bid
Are you ready for a delightful lunch date at one of Chicago's premier Riverfront restaurants? Join me for a memorable experience hosted by Girlfriend #5, Teri T. Enjoy gourmet cuisine with stunning views of the river, all while engaging in lively conversation and making new connections. Bid now for the ultimate chance to indulge in great food and even better company.
EXPIRES: 1/5/25
Value is Priceless
Poundcake Pam Homemade Holiday Cake Platter
$65
Starting bid
Delight your family & friends this holiday season with a beautifully crafted Homemade Cake Platter, perfect for Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations! This scrumptious cake is made from scratch with love and care with a flavor that will satisfy any sweet tooth.
The platter serves 20-25 people.
Enjoy a hassle-free dessert experience with this delicious homemade treat, prepared to perfection for your holiday cheer.
EXPIRES 12/23/24
Valued at $120.00
