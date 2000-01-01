Toledo's Juneteenth Celebration Raffle

Toledo's Juneteenth Celebration is a non-profit organization, with a focus in mental health, economic growth and education.





We are hosting our 5th annual Juneteenth Celebration event on Wednesday June 19th. This program will be situated in downtown Toledo at Promenade park. Hours of program is 2pm-10pm. A host of food trucks and local vendors will be present. This program will consist of several live acts including; DJ LYTE-N-ROD, Future Davis, Victor Terry, King Chi, Lady K and the Hollywood Connections band. Special guest Chubb Rock and Rob Base.



