2024 “Tricky Tray” fundraiser and beefsteak dinner

Bergen County Crime Stoppers will be hosting a “Tricky Tray” fundraiser and beefsteak dinner on Thursday, October 3, 2024, from 6:00 PM till 10:00 PM at The Elan, 111 US Route 46 West, Lodi, New Jersey. We will also have live comedy entertainment to make the evening the most enjoyable it can be. This event will benefit our organization by raising monies to help us continue to provide cash rewards to citizens who provide tips that help solve crimes in our communities.





Bergen County Crime Stoppers is a registered public charity / 501(c)(3) organization that is partnered with the community, law enforcement, and the media. Crime Stoppers works to keep our member townships, boroughs, and cities safe by offering cash rewards to citizens who provide information on criminal activity. The identity of the person providing the information will always be kept confidential and anonymous.

Crime Stoppers relies on donations to fund our organization’s mission. The trustees who volunteer for Crime Stoppers are citizens and business owners from the communities we represent. A police officer/detective is assigned by the Police Department as a liaison to Crime Stoppers. The liaisons present their reward requests to the trustees for the crime solved by an arrest.





We ask for your support to our organization with a donation to this event. We will publicize your business or organization using our social media platforms and website, which includes Facebook and Instagram. We will also post to our bergencrimestoppers.org website using our Publicity Sectio