Painting, PJs, and Pampering Weekend at Frosty Hollow B&B raffle

All inclusive weekend for 2 guests at Frosty Hollow Bed & Breakfast's "Painting, PJs, and Pampering Weekend" on Feb 21-23, 2025. Stay in the Raspberry Room (1 queen, 2 twins, private bath, 1st floor) with meals included. Enjoy a Paint 'n Sip craft activity, massage, reflexology/foot detox, facial, foot bath and additional pampering activities! Frosty Hollow Bed & Breakfast is located in Coudersport, PA: https://www.frostyhollowbandb.com.





Chances are $20 each and all proceeds support the S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library in Port Allegany, PA: swsmithlibrary.org.

Winner will be drawn at the Annual Library Dinner Auction Fundraiser on November 2, 2024. Winner need not be present to win. Must be age 18 or older to play. SGOC #07377