Seed Stories: A community seed swap & plant share





Join us for an enriching afternoon dedicated to the power of seeds! Workshops, presentations, and information tables focused on empowering you with knowledge and resources to nurture seeds into thriving gardens and healthy ecosystems.





12:00 Opening Circle

12 - 2 Songs & Stories with Jim Gagnon

1:30 “Seed-starting 101” with Cville Master Gardeners

3:00 “Alternative Seed Systems” with Alexis Yamashita

4:00 Closing Circle



Seed Swap & Plant Share:

Bring your surplus seeds, seedlings and bulbs to share and diversify your gardens with community offerings.





Workshops and Presentations:

Learn about local community gardens, seed germination, culturally significant seeds, and more. Workshops and ongoing presentations from community organizations who are eager to share their projects and insights into sowing seeds of positive change.



Collaborating Organizations:

Explore the abundance of our community by learning more about local organizations dedicated to sustainability, food justice, and environmental stewardship.





Donate and Support Community Gardens:

Bring your lightly-used tools and gardening equipment to support community garden programs and local organizations.