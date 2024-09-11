2024 PJ's Golf Experience

Partner up with your junior for a FUN and competitive round of golf! PJ's Golf Experience is sure to be a hit your entire household, once you and your junior take alternating shots to beat your opponents and bring home the hardware!
A Golf Experience like you have never participated in before, come out and show your kids how cool you are and cherish this moment for a lifetime!
Spectator Donation
$10
PJ's Golf Experience is sure to be a hit your entire household, come out and support LBMGA and your favorite team as they work together to win!
Hole Sponsor
$125
Partner up with LBMGA and support the PJ's Golf Experience by showcasing your business credentials on a hole! Support the cause and get some traction by letting golfers know you support this worthy and impactful cause. Thank you in advance!
* HOLE SPONSORS - PLEASE EMAIL YOUR LOGO (PNG. OR JPG.) TO COACH CRAFT AT [email protected] AS SOON AS YOU SUBMIT PAYMENT. THANKS
TIGER PKG: $40
$40
TIGER PACKAGE:
3 - Mulligans for the round (used 1 per hole PLZ)
2 - Chances at Putting Challenge (1 - Adult & 1 - child)
1 - TIGER ACE (Make a putt from 7ft on Hole 9 for an ACE) otherwise a Birdie
Donation to LBMGA Inc.
$50
Partner up with LBMGA Inc., a Texas 501C3 non-profit organization and help support its programs. All donations are tax-exempt and can be claimed as tax deductible.
We greatly appreciate your support!
Add a donation for LBMGA
$
