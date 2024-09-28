Holiday Hootenanny Hoedown

Includes a 100% beef grilled hot dog, chips, local bakery cookie, and a drink. Presale hot dog meals ends Nov. 13 at 6 pm . Must buy a presale ticket to guarantee a meal!!! ***Food truck items not included in presale tickets, pay for food truck items at each food truck on November 14th***
Includes a 100% beef grilled hot dog, chips, local bakery cookie, and a drink. Presale hot dog meals ends Nov. 13 at 6 pm . Must buy a presale ticket to guarantee a meal!!! ***Food truck items not included in presale tickets, pay for food truck items at each food truck on November 14th***
Children Hootenanny All Access Wristband
$15
$15
Enjoy unlimited carnival games, a glow dance party, pony rides, face painting, crafts, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and much more!
$15
Enjoy unlimited carnival games, a glow dance party, pony rides, face painting, crafts, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and much more!
Add a donation for Cedar Ridge PTO
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!