SCFHOF Summer of Excellence Silent Auction

SCFHOF logoed white panel full-size football signed by Class of 2025 Inductee by Todd Ellis. Todd Ellis is from Greensboro, NC and became one of greatest quarterbacks in the history of the University of South Carolina, setting over 20 passing records during his collegiate career. He led the Gamecocks to two bowl appearances in 1988 and 1989. After his playing days, he would eventually become "The Voice of the Gamecocks" in which he has been the play-by-play broadcaster for the football program since 2003.