SCFHOF Summer of Excellence Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Full-size white panel SC State logoed football signed by Black College National Championship and Celebration Bowl Championship Coaches; Coach Willie Jeffries, Coach Buddy Pough, and Coach Chennis Berry. Coach Jeffries is part of the Inaugural SCFHOF Class of 2013, and Coach Pough joined the SCFHOF as part of the Class of 2024. Coach Berry just won his first Black College National Championship with his win in the Celebration Bowl during the 2025 season. He is the current head coach of South Carolina State.
Starting bid
Large 24.75 x 18.5-inch Picture of Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney with a printed signature. Coach Swinney is a 2x CFP National Champion, winningest coach in ACC history, and an 8x ACC Champion as the Head Coach at Clemson.
Starting bid
Starting bid
SCFHOF logoed white panel full-size football signed by Class of 2025 Inductee by Todd Ellis. Todd Ellis is from Greensboro, NC and became one of greatest quarterbacks in the history of the University of South Carolina, setting over 20 passing records during his collegiate career. He led the Gamecocks to two bowl appearances in 1988 and 1989. After his playing days, he would eventually become "The Voice of the Gamecocks" in which he has been the play-by-play broadcaster for the football program since 2003.
Starting bid
SCFHOF logoed white panel full-size football signed by Class of 2025 Inductee AJ Green. AJ Green is from Summerville, SC and became a 2 x Unanimous All-American wide receiver for UGA in 2009 and 2010, as well as a first-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011. He would go on to be a 7 x Pro Bowl selection during his 10-year NFL career.
Starting bid
SCFHOF logoed white panel full-size football signed by Class of 2025 Inductee by Dexter Coakley. Dexter Coakley is from Mount Pleasant, SC and became a 3 x SoCon Defensive Player of the Year for Appalachian State. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011. He was selected in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He played nine seasons, earning three Pro Bowl selections in the NFL with the Cowboys and St. Louis Rams.
Starting bid
Large 23.75 x 19.75-inch Action Picture of Travis Etienne Jr at Clemson. The picture includes a printed signature from Travis Etienne, Jr. Travis won a National Championship with Clemson, became ACC's all-time leading rusher, and was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. He is our 2018 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy (SC Heisman) winner.
Starting bid
Mini Helmet signed by SCFHOF Class of 2024 Inductee, Troy Brown. Troy Brown is from Barnwell, SC and went to Blacksville-Hilda High School. He would become a College Football Hall of Famer at Marshall and a 3 x Super Bowl Champion with the New England Patriots.
Starting bid
SCFHOF full-size replica Schutt helmet signed by several inductees. Helmet includes signatures on the left side of the helmet from the front including Class of 2021 Inductees Peter Boulware, Dwayne Harper and Class of 2020 Inductee Charlie Waters. On the right side of the helmet includes signatures from Class of 2020 Inductees Robert Porcher, Coach Steve Spurrier, Coach Art Baker, and Class of 2021 Inductees Rick Sanford, and Jeff Bostic.
Starting bid
SCFHOF full-size replica Schutt helmet signed by 11 inductees and a Blanchard-Rogers Trophy winner. Helmet includes signatures on the left side of the helmet from the front including Class of 2025 Inductees Jerry Butler, AJ Green, Todd Ellis; Class of 2024 Inductees Coach Buddy Pough, Troy Brown; and Class of 2017 Inductee Coach Dick Sheridan. On the right side of the helmet includes signatures from Class of 2017 Inductees Levon Kirkland, Coach Fisher Deberry, Charlie Brown; Class of 2024 Inductee Duce Staley; Class of 2025 Inductee Dexter Coakley; and 2024 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy winner Kyle Kennard.
Starting bid
SCFHOF full-size replica Schutt helmet signed by 14 inductees and honorees. Helmet includes signatures on the left side of the helmet from the front including Class of 2017 Inductees Coach Dick Sheridan, Levon Kirkland; Class of 2023 Inductees Stump Mitchell, Ben Coates, Terry Allen; and Class of 2024 Inductees Troy Brown and Coach Buddy Pough. On the right side of the helmet includes signatures from Class of 2017 Inductees Coach Fisher Deberry and Charlie Brown; Class of 2023 Inductee Harold Green; Class of 2024 Inductees Jim Stuckey and Duce Staley; and Gamecocks 2023 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy winner Xavier Legette and 2024 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy winner Kyle Kennard.
Starting bid
Clemson mini helmet signed by former All-American offensive lineman Joe Bostic. He played in the NFL for the St. Louis/Phoenix/Arizona Cardinals. He is a SCFHOF Class of 2022 Inductee.
Starting bid
Clemson mini helmet signed by Jeff Bostic. Jeff was an offensive lineman for the Washington Redskins and won 3 Super Bowls. Jeff is a SCFHOF Class of 2021 Inductee.
Starting bid
Brad Edwards signed Vikings full-size Wilson "Duke" football. Brad is a Gamecock alum who played with the Vikings and won a Super Bowl with the Washington Redskins. He is now the CEO of the NFL Alumni Association. Brad is a SCFHOF Class of 2022 Inductee.
Starting bid
San Francisco 49ers donated hats to be signed by Jim Stuckey. This is one of them. Jim Stuckey was a first-team All-American defensive lineman at Clemson University and then became a 1st round draft pick for the 49ers in 1980. He would go on to win two Super Bowls with the 49ers. He is a SCFHOF Class of 2024 Inductee.
Starting bid
This is a Robert Porcher signed Wilson "The Duke" full-size Detroit Lions football. Robert is a 1992 1st Round NFL Draft pick of the Detroit Lions out of South Carolina State and Wando, SC. Robert is a SCFHOF Class of 2020 Inductee
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Authentic full-size Baltimore Ravens Helmet signed by Super Bowl XXXV Champion, Peter Boulware. Peter is from Columbia, SC and went to Spring Valley High School. He would go on to be an All-American at Florida State and be the 4th pick overall in the 1997 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He is a SCFHOF Class of 2021 Inductee.
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