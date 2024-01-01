"I Am Remarkable" with Penn State Alumnae Jennifer Schatzman

Join us for an empowering journey of self-discovery and celebration at the 'I Am Remarkable' workshop! Led by experienced facilitator and Penn State Alumnae Jennifer Schatzman, this interactive session encourages you to embrace your unique strengths, accomplishments, and contributions. Through guided exercises and supportive discussions, you'll uncover the power of your own narrative and learn to confidently articulate your value. Whether you're seeking to boost your self-confidence, enhance your leadership skills, or simply connect with a community of like-minded individuals, 'I Am Remarkable' offers a safe and inspiring space to embrace your worth and shine brightly.





Please enter at 12 West 39th Street and head to the event space. There will be a Penn State alumnae checking in at the door outside of the conference room.





Light refreshments will be served.