Antigua and Barbuda Association of Georgia Inc

Hosted by

Antigua and Barbuda Association of Georgia Inc

About this event

ABAG: Fish Fry Fundraiser

125 Leyland Cypress Way

Ellenwood, GA 30294, USA

Fried Fish Platter
$30

Perfectly seasoned and fried to golden perfection, our fish is served with your choice of rice, mac & cheese, a side of seasoned vegetables, and delicious fried dumplings for a true island-style experience. Add fritters for $1

Fish ONLY
$20

Fish with two dumpling

Chicken Platter (BBQ or Fried)
$20

Choose between tender BBQ chicken or crispy fried chicken, served with with your choice of rice, mac & cheese, a side of seasoned vegetables, and delicious fried dumplings for a true island-style experience.

Souse (Pork)
$10

A traditional Caribbean favorite featuring your choice of pork or chicken, marinated in a tangy, seasoned vinegar brine with fresh herbs, peppers, and vegetables—served chilled for a bold and refreshing island flavor.

Bread Pudding
$3

A warm and comforting classic, our bread pudding is perfectly spiced and baked until golden with a soft, rich texture in every bite.

Local Drinks
$5

Tamarind • Ginger Beer • Sorrel Lemonade
A selection of refreshing, homemade Caribbean drinks.

Sodas
$2

A selection of chilled soft drinks to complement your meal.

Water
$1

Refreshing bottled water to keep you cool and hydrated.

Fritters - ADD ON
$1

two fritters

Dumplings - ADD ON
$1
Add a donation for Antigua and Barbuda Association of Georgia Inc

$

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