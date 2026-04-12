ABAG: Fish Fry Fundraiser

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About this event
Perfectly seasoned and fried to golden perfection, our fish is served with your choice of rice, mac & cheese, a side of seasoned vegetables, and delicious fried dumplings for a true island-style experience. Add fritters for $1
Fish with two dumpling
Choose between tender BBQ chicken or crispy fried chicken, served with with your choice of rice, mac & cheese, a side of seasoned vegetables, and delicious fried dumplings for a true island-style experience.
A traditional Caribbean favorite featuring your choice of pork or chicken, marinated in a tangy, seasoned vinegar brine with fresh herbs, peppers, and vegetables—served chilled for a bold and refreshing island flavor.
A warm and comforting classic, our bread pudding is perfectly spiced and baked until golden with a soft, rich texture in every bite.
Tamarind • Ginger Beer • Sorrel Lemonade
A selection of refreshing, homemade Caribbean drinks.
A selection of chilled soft drinks to complement your meal.
Refreshing bottled water to keep you cool and hydrated.
two fritters
$
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