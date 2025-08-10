Raise a Glass for Atlantic Brass!

Glassboro, NJ 08028, USA
Your ticket grants you admission to our Fundraiser at 4pm-7pm. The event includes two complimentary drink tickets and catered hors d'oeuvres. You will also receive a complementary ticket to the band's 2pm concert preceeding the event at Pfleeger Concert Hall!
Your ticket grants you admission to our Fundraiser at 4pm-7pm. The event includes two complimentary drink tickets and catered hors d'oeuvres.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!