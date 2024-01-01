I Am His Conference

Following Jesus as a modern Christian girl can sometimes feel like an uphill battle. There are a lot of pressures to conform to cultural norms and popular trends, it’s hard to live out our faith each day. How do we stand for truth when nobody else is standing with us? How do we swim against the current without losing heart and giving up?



It is time we girls come together in effort to encourage, inspire, and cultivate each other's walk in Christ. We are "Daughters of Promise" an all girls group launched by AJEC Philly.