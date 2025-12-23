Abbys Angels Animal Haven Sponsorships 2026

ABBY’S ANGELS SPONSORSHIP PROGRAM





❤️Sponsor a dog of your choosing monthly. You will receive updated pictures of the dog, and a car decal. Your name will also be listed under the donor section of our website. If you choose Retriever level or higher, you will also receive an Abby’s Angels Shirt/sweatshirt (depending on level) as our thank you and you will have the opportunity to receive personal updates about your sponsored dog. Once your dog has been adopted and all costs for him/her are current and paid, you can choose to sponsor another dog, or to end the sponsorship.