ABC/25 Fore Education 2026

About this event
1 Bay at Topgolf for up to 6 golfers for three hours. Complimentary appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages are included. (note: only 2 additional spectator tickets are allowed to be purchased with a full bay. There is a maximum of 8 people per bay- 6 golfers and 2 spectators) Our silent auction and raffle prizes is now online: *coming soon*
Not into golfing? Join us as a spectator and receive complimentary appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages. Our silent auction and raffle prizes is now online: *coming soon*
Purchase up to 5 individual golfer tickets with all event benefits.
Note: when purchasing individual tickets, your assigned bay space may be shared with other individual golfers. Use bay purchase for a private bay for up to 6 golfers and a $50 discount. Our silent auction and raffle prizes is now online: *coming soon*
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!