ABC/25 Fore Education 2026

2050 Progress Pkwy

Schaumburg, IL 60173, USA

Full Bay
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

1 Bay at Topgolf for up to 6 golfers for three hours. Complimentary appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages are included. (note: only 2 additional spectator tickets are allowed to be purchased with a full bay. There is a maximum of 8 people per bay- 6 golfers and 2 spectators) Our silent auction and raffle prizes is now online: *coming soon*

Spectator Ticket
$30

Not into golfing? Join us as a spectator and receive complimentary appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages. Our silent auction and raffle prizes is now online: *coming soon*

Single Golfer Ticket
$75

Purchase up to 5 individual golfer tickets with all event benefits.

Note: when purchasing individual tickets, your assigned bay space may be shared with other individual golfers. Use bay purchase for a private bay for up to 6 golfers and a $50 discount. Our silent auction and raffle prizes is now online: *coming soon*

Add a donation for ABC/25 Foundation

$

