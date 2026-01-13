ABCC Spring Business Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until July 16, 2027
Top-tier recognition and leadership
• Premier logo placement
• Featured recognition across platforms
• Verbal recognition at events
• 4 Casino Royale tickets + 10 5K registrations
Valid until July 16, 2027
Prominent recognition and deeper partnership
• Prominent logo placement
• Event signage
• Dedicated social spotlight
• 2 Casino Royale tickets + 6 5K registrations
Valid until July 16, 2027
Greater visibility and community leadership
• Logo on 5K t-shirt
• Logo at both events
• Email and social recognition
• 1 Casino Royale ticket + 4 5K registrations
Valid until July 16, 2027
Visibility at one of West Acton’s favorite community events
• Name on 5K event t-shirt
• Social media recognition
• 2 complimentary 5K registrations
Valid until July 16, 2027
A simple way to participate and show your support
• Website listing
• Sponsor thank-you recognition
• 2 complimentary 5K registrations
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