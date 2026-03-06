ABCC

Hosted by

ABCC

About this event

ABCC Summer Conference 2026

60 W Olsen Rd

Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, USA

Price per adult ages 13 and up
$200

Please choose how many adults
that will stay in your room.
This includes 8 meals starting from: Friday 7-3-26 Breakfast
until lunch on Sunday 7-5-26

Price per child ages 4-12
$100

Please choose how many kids
that will stay in your room.
starting from: Friday 7-3-26 Breakfast
until lunch on Sunday 7-5-26

Price for single occupancy
$402

This includes 8 meals starting from:
starting from: Friday 7-3-26 Breakfast
until lunch on Sunday 7-5-26

Optional: Please choose if you would like to order linens
$16

You can bring your own, or you can rent them.

Add a donation for ABCC

$

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