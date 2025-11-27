ABCD Donor Upgrade Campaign

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About this event
For only $200, upgrade from Supporter level to Bronze level and we will display your name or organization on the Big Wall of the Will Dent Center.
For only $700, upgrade from Supporter level to Silver level and we will display your name or organization on the Big Wall of the Will Dent Center.
For only $2200, upgrade from Supporter level to Gold level and we will display your name or organization on the Big Wall of the Will Dent Center.
For only $4700, upgrade from Supporter level to Platinum level and we will display your name or organization on the Big Wall of the Will Dent Center.
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