The ABCD, Inc.

Hosted by

The ABCD, Inc.

About this event

ABCD Donor Upgrade Campaign

Supporter to Bronze Level
$200

For only $200, upgrade from Supporter level to Bronze level and we will display your name or organization on the Big Wall of the Will Dent Center.

Supporter to Silver Level
$700

For only $700, upgrade from Supporter level to Silver level and we will display your name or organization on the Big Wall of the Will Dent Center.

Supporter to Gold Level
$2,200

For only $2200, upgrade from Supporter level to Gold level and we will display your name or organization on the Big Wall of the Will Dent Center.

Supporter to Platinum Level
$4,700

For only $4700, upgrade from Supporter level to Platinum level and we will display your name or organization on the Big Wall of the Will Dent Center.

Add a donation for The ABCD, Inc.

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