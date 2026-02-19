ABFCS-Auction

An immersive, one day clinical observership with Dr. Hamrah focused on advanced facial aesthetic surgery in a private office setting. This exclusive experience offers firsthand exposure to surgical planning, technique, and real-time clinical decision-making, along with meaningful one-on-one dialogue.





Scheduled by mutual agreement and subject to clinical availability.





The recipient is responsible for all travel, accommodations, and meal expenses. Attendance is intentionally limited to preserve candor and depth of dialogue.